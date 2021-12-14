Skanska Divests Two Drydock In Boston - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Skanska has divested the office building Two Drydock in Boston, USA, for $234.5 million to a global investment firm. Two Drydock is a 13-story, 21,800-square-meter, class-A, office building developed by Skanska. It features approximately 650 square meters of ground-floor retail, 150 above-ground parking spaces and a 930-square-meter outdoor plaza. The company noted that the transfer ownership of the property is effective immediately.

Two Drydock represents Skanska's sixth commercial development in Boston and fourth development in the Seaport. The transaction will be recorded by Skanska USA Commercial Development in the fourth quarter 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.