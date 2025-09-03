Markets

Skanska Bags $73 Mln Contract In US

September 03, 2025 — 03:34 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Skanska AB (SKSBF.PK, SKAb.ST), a Swedish construction company, said on Wednesday that it has inked a contract of $73 million with Longwood University to construct a performing arts center at Farmville in Virginia.

The project includes the demolition of the existing Bristow building and the construction of a new 6,000 square meter facility to house existing programs in the former Wygal Hall.

The new construction will include music teaching spaces, flexible rehearsal and performance areas, offices, and a 500-seat concert hall.

The construction began in August and will be completed in April 2028.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.