Skanska Bags $73 Mln Contract In US

(RTTNews) - Skanska AB (SKSBF.PK, SKAb.ST), a Swedish construction company, said on Wednesday that it has inked a contract of $73 million with Longwood University to construct a performing arts center at Farmville in Virginia.

The project includes the demolition of the existing Bristow building and the construction of a new 6,000 square meter facility to house existing programs in the former Wygal Hall.

The new construction will include music teaching spaces, flexible rehearsal and performance areas, offices, and a 500-seat concert hall.

The construction began in August and will be completed in April 2028.

