SK Innovation Reports Profit In Q1

(RTTNews) - SK Innovation (096770.KS) reported first quarter net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company of 964.39 billion Korean Won, compared to a loss of 228.95 billion won, a year ago. Operating income was 2.16 trillion won versus a loss of 30.74 billion won for the same period last year.

First quarter sales reached 24.2 trillion won, a 15.2% increase compared to the same term of the previous year, totaling 21.0 trillion won.

SK Innovation shares are trading at 1,29,700 won, up 0.93%.

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