SK Innovation Names Jang Yong-ho As New CEO, Adopts Co-CEO Structure

October 30, 2025 — 01:32 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - South Korea's SK Innovation (096770.KS) on Thursday announced plans to appoint Jang Yong-ho, current Executive President of SK Innovation, as Chief Executive Officer. The company will establish a co-CEO system, with Jang Yong-ho and the incumbent CEO, Choo Hyeong-wook.

Jang will formally take over as CEO at the company's annual general meeting in March 2026.

"Through this new leadership structure, SK Innovation aims to further strengthen its core competitiveness and improve its financial stability," the company said in a statement.

In a series of related appointments, SK On, the group's battery-making subsidiary, said its board approved the appointment of Lee Young-wook, currently CEO of SK Siltron, as President and Co-CEO of SK On. He will work alongside Lee Seok-hee, the existing President, in a similar co-CEO framework.

Meanwhile, Lee Jong-soo, head of SK Innovation's E&S LNG Business Division, has been appointed President of SK Innovation E&S CIC (Company in Company).

CEO Choo Hyeong-wook will step down from his concurrent role as President of SK Innovation E&S CIC but will remain as co-CEO of SK Innovation.

