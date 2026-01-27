Markets

SK Innovation FY Loss Widens

January 27, 2026 — 08:57 pm EST

(RTTNews) - SK Innovation Co., Ltd. (096770.KS) reported that its net loss for the fiscal year 2025 widened to 5.406 trillion South Korean won from 2.372 trillion Korean won last year.

Operating income for the year grew to 448.07 billion won from 356.07 billion won last year.

Sales were 80.296 trillion won up from 74.24 trillion won in the prior year.

SK Innovation Co., Ltd. was trading at KRW 107,300.00 as of 10:35 AM GMT+9, down KRW 4,200.00 or 3.77% during market hours.

