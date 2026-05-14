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SK IE Technology Posts Wider Loss In Q1

May 14, 2026 — 12:05 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - SK IE Technology Co. (361610.KS) reported a first quarter net loss attributable to shareholders of the parent company of 81.77 billion Korean won, compared a loss of 21.65 billion won, prior year. Operating loss was 73.23 billion won, compared to a loss of 69.64 billion won, last year.

First quarter sales totaled 35.87 billion korean won, decreased 38.40% from 58.24 billion won in the first quarter of 2025.

Shares of SK IE Technology are trading at 21,700 won, down 1.59%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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