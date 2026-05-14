SK IE Technology Posts Wider Loss In Q1

(RTTNews) - SK IE Technology Co. (361610.KS) reported a first quarter net loss attributable to shareholders of the parent company of 81.77 billion Korean won, compared a loss of 21.65 billion won, prior year. Operating loss was 73.23 billion won, compared to a loss of 69.64 billion won, last year.

First quarter sales totaled 35.87 billion korean won, decreased 38.40% from 58.24 billion won in the first quarter of 2025.

Shares of SK IE Technology are trading at 21,700 won, down 1.59%.

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