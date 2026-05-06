SK Bioscience Posts Wider Loss In Q1

(RTTNews) - SK bioscience Co. (302440.KS) reported a first quarter net loss attributable to shareholders of parent company of 33.3 billion korean won compared to a loss of 7.5 billion won, last year. Operating loss widened to 44.5 billion won compared to a loss of 15.1 billion won.

First quarter sales were 168.6 billion Korean won compared to 154.6 billion won, prior year, up 9.1%.

Shares of SK bioscience are trading at 44,100 won, up 1.85%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.