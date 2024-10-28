SJW Group to Transfer Stock Listing to Nasdaq

The latest announcement is out from SJW ( (SJW) ).

SJW Group plans to transition its stock listing from the NYSE to Nasdaq in early November 2024, while maintaining its ‘SJW’ ticker. The company reported strong financial results for Q3 2024 with a 7% increase in GAAP diluted EPS to $1.17 and a 4% rise in adjusted EPS to $1.18. SJW Group invested $252 million in infrastructure, representing 76% of its 2024 budget, and declared a $0.40 cash dividend per share. The group’s strategic focus on infrastructure and water quality continues to support its growth, recognized by Newsweek as one of ‘America’s Greenest Companies 2025.’

