And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (FXD), which lost 5,200,000 of its units, representing a 39.8% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of FXD, in morning trading today Spotify Technology (SPOT) is up about 0.8%, and Dutch Bros (BROS) is up by about 1.8%.
VIDEO: SJNK, FXD: Big ETF Outflows
