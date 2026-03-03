SJM Surges 9%, But Hostess Weakness Clouds Outlook

The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) had a good earnings report on a day when it was good for consumer staples stocks to have a good day. SJM stock soared over 9% after the company delivered a double beat and maintained its outlook for full-year adjusted earnings per share (EPS).

The results masked a sizable loss in GAAP earnings due to significant non-cash charges totaling nearly $1 billion for the company’s Sweet Baked Snacks. This largely refers to the Hostess business the company acquired in 2023. Sales for the segment were down 19% and profit dipped by approximately 78%.

This is a time when investors need to know what’s normal for a stock. In this case, a 9% move in SJM stock is unusual—in either direction. That could lead investors to wonder if this is part of a trend, or simply a case of the stock being in the right place at the right time

The Argument for Growth

In its last two quarters, J.M. Smucker has delivered revenue that was higher on a year-over-year (YOY) basis. Two quarters don’t necessarily signal a long-term trend. However, it’s an encouraging sign that could be an initial signal that consumers may be under less pressure. Looking forward, Smucker’s faces more favorable comps for its 2027 fiscal year.

The company’s balance sheet is also getting stronger. Free cash flow (FCF) came at $487 million. That’s still allowing the company to pay dividends, issue share buybacks, and maintain investment-grade ratings.

It also plans to pay down $500 million of debt annually. In that scenario, the company would achieve less than 3x leverage by the end of 2027.

Analysts have also turned bullish on SMJ stock. The highest price target of $135 would be a gain of about 20% from its closing price on March 2.

Institutional buyers also continue to outnumber sellers, which has been the case for over three years.

The Argument for Caution

J.M. Smucker has been hit by a double whammy of higher commodity costs and tariffs that have put pressure on its profits. Those headwinds will remain in place, and the news in early 2026 suggests they won’t be abating anytime soon.

That said, the company managed a beat and delivered full-year adjusted earnings per share (EPS) guidance between $8.75 and $9.25. That’s based on an adjusted gross margin of approximately 35%.

A larger concern is the company’s Sweet Baked Goods business. J.M. Smucker announced that a fire at its Emporia plant will reduce its Q4 net sales by about $25 million. To help the segment’s turnaround, the company is reducing the number of product variations by around 25% to simplify operations. But even with that news, Smucker’s doesn’t expect the turnaround to be complete anytime soon.

The Impact of GLP-1 Drugs is Not Conclusive

With a company known for jams, jellies, and Hostess snacks, many investors are concerned about the impact of GLP-1 weight loss drugs on the company’s future revenue and earnings. Several companies, such as PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP), have cited the popularity of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs as a driver of a conscious shift to healthy snacks.

With a portfolio of products that could be linked to obesity, it’s fair for investors to be concerned that GLP-1 drugs could create structural pressure on indulgent snack food over time, especially with the company’s Hostess brand.

That said, management claims that company-level data isolating that impact is not yet available. Therefore, it hasn’t quantified a direct hit from GLP-1 drugs to sales.

Why Is SJM Stock Pulling Back?

SJM stock is pulling back primarily as a natural reaction to a sharp advance that left shares overbought and pressing into clear resistance. After a strong run toward the 116–120 zone, the latest red candle and upper wick show buyers losing conviction at higher prices while short‑term traders lock in recent gains.

The stock price had pushed above the upper Bollinger Band. This is a classic sign of an overextended move and is now slipping back inside the bands. That type of mean‑reversion is typical after a fast rally. Volume expanded on the way up, which often precedes exactly this kind of profit‑taking as momentum traders exit into strength.

Despite the pullback, the broader technical backdrop remains constructive. SJM stock still trades above its key moving averages, and the MACD is positive, suggesting the intermediate trend is intact even as upside momentum cools. As long as the stock holds roughly the 109–111 area on a closing basis, the action can be viewed as normal consolidation after a breakout.

The higher‑probability path from here is a period of choppy, sideways‑to‑lower trading while the stock digests gains. A controlled drift toward support with lighter selling volume would keep the bullish thesis intact. A more concerning signal would be a decisive, heavy‑volume breakdown below 109, suggesting this pullback is evolving into a deeper correction rather than a routine pause.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.