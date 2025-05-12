Siyata Mobile Inc. Partners with Core Gaming to Launch AI COMIC App, Achieving Rapid User Growth and Innovation in Visual Storytelling

Core Gaming's AI COMIC App enhances content creation using AI, gaining 300k users and driving strong LTV and ROI.

Siyata Mobile Inc. has reported strong adoption of its recently launched AI COMIC App through a merger with Core Gaming, now boasting nearly 300,000 users. This innovative app utilizes advanced AI technology to allow users to create high-quality visuals from images or videos in a matter of minutes, empowering creators across various fields like gaming and marketing. AI COMIC features multiple tools, including an AI Comic Video Generator, portrait creator, and scene recreation capabilities, which streamline the content production process. With its cloud-based infrastructure, the app optimizes performance and cost-efficiency, fundamentally transforming asset creation for game development and enhancing the overall creative storytelling experience. Looking ahead, Core Gaming aims to further expand AI COMIC’s capabilities and support diverse user needs in the evolving digital landscape.

Potential Positives

Strong adoption of the AI COMIC App, with user base growing to nearly 300k users.

Significant performance in key financial metrics like Lifetime Value (LTV) and Return on Investment (ROI).

Rapidly increasing user-generated content on social media, indicating strong engagement and interest in the App.

Potential Negatives

Potential market risk due to reliance on a single emerging technology (AI-driven content generation) could expose the company to volatility if the technology does not meet user expectations or faces regulatory scrutiny.

The mention of "forward-looking statements" indicates uncertainty and risks associated with future performance, which may affect investor confidence.

Integration challenges with the AI COMIC platform and potential dilution of focus on Siyata's core business in Push-to-Talk technologies could impact overall operational efficiency.

FAQ

What is the AI COMIC App?

The AI COMIC App is a visual generation platform that transforms photos and videos into high-quality visuals, empowering creators and marketers.

How has the userbase of the app grown?

The AI COMIC App is seeing strong adoption, with its userbase expanding to nearly 300,000 users.

What features does the AI COMIC App offer?

The app includes features like an AI Comic Video Generator, Portrait Creator, Dance & Face Swap tools, and more.

What impact does AI COMIC have on game development?

AI COMIC streamlines asset creation, reducing production time and costs, allowing studios to focus on storytelling and innovation.

How does Core Gaming plan to expand AI COMIC?

Core Gaming aims to enhance multimodal storytelling for interactive narratives and streamline content deployment across various platforms.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Siyata Mobile Inc.







(Nasdaq:











SYTA











, SYTAW)





("



Siyata



" or the "



Company



"), a global developer and vendor of mission-critical Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) handsets and accessories, today announced that Core Gaming, a rising innovator in AI-driven creative technologies, who it recently signed definitive merger agreement with, successfully launched its AI COMIC App. The App utilizes a cutting-edge visual generation platform designed to revolutionize the way creators, gamers and marketers produce content.













Core Gaming logo





AI COMIC leverages advanced AI models to transform single photos or short video clips into high-quality visuals ranging from anime-style motion videos to hyper-realistic portraits within minutes. By bridging state-of-the-art AI with real-world creative workflows, Core Gaming's AI COMIC is helping to define the future of visual storytelling.





"With AI COMIC, we have developed a platform that puts studio-grade production capabilities into the hands of everyday users," said Aitan Zacharin, CEO of Core Gaming. "AI COMIC empowers creators, whether they are gamers, artists or marketers, with AI tools that are not only powerful but also accessible. What once took weeks of planning, design and collaboration can now be accomplished in minutes, freeing creators to focus on their vision and storytelling. AI COMIC rapidly accelerates development, but importantly, it unlocks new forms of expression, removes friction and enables a broader, more diverse creative community to bring their ideas to life delivering results that rival professional studios."





With an intuitive interface and striking visual output,



AI COMIC offers a powerful suite of AI tools



that simplify complex production workflows, including:









AI Comic Video Generator



– Instantly transforms real-life footage into stylized, animated clips.



– Instantly transforms real-life footage into stylized, animated clips.





Portrait & Avatar Creator



– Generates lifelike avatars with customizable styles and inclusive skin tone rendering.



– Generates lifelike avatars with customizable styles and inclusive skin tone rendering.





AI Dance & Face Swap Tools



– Brings still images to life with fluid motion and seamless face integration.



– Brings still images to life with fluid motion and seamless face integration.





Scene Recreation & Sticker Maker



– Allows users to design manga-style scenes and custom stickers.



– Allows users to design manga-style scenes and custom stickers.





Aging Video Generator



– Visualizes life progression from childhood to old age with AI-based transformation.











To support high-performance generation at scale,



Core Gaming has built a proprietary Compute Pool System, a dynamic, cloud-based infrastructure



that intelligently distributes AI workloads in real time. This elastic system scales processing resources on demand, optimizing efficiency while keeping costs manageable.







AI COMIC's impact on game development is equally transformative



, offering tools that dramatically streamline asset creation:









Automated Scene Design



in both photo realistic and stylized formats.



in both photo realistic and stylized formats.





Instant Character Modeling



with customizable expressions, costumes, and poses.



with customizable expressions, costumes, and poses.





AI-Powered Animation Sequences



without the need for manual keyframing or motion capture.



without the need for manual keyframing or motion capture.





Fast Ad Creative Generation



tailored for high-performance marketing campaigns.







These innovations



drastically reduce production time and labor costs



, enabling game studios and creative teams to iterate faster and focus more on storytelling and gameplay innovation.





Underpinning the platform is a



powerful tech stack



, including:









Multimodal Generative Models



that blend text, image, and motion into cohesive outputs.



that blend text, image, and motion into cohesive outputs.





BigP Backend System



, which precisely manages GPU loads and AI task orchestration.



, which precisely manages GPU loads and AI task orchestration.





Real-Time Cloud Orchestration



, ensuring optimal compute usage and seamless performance.











"Looking ahead, we envision AI COMIC not just as a tool, but as a true creative partner that grows alongside its users, scales with their imagination and continues to push the boundaries of what generative AI can achieve," Zacharin continued. "We are currently focused on expanding our multimodal storytelling engines to empower users to build rich, interactive narratives and fully simulated virtual worlds. In parallel, we are streamlining content deployment across gaming platforms, social media and immersive environments like the metaverse. As we continue to refine our core AI models, we aim to serve the diverse needs of AAA game studios, digital marketers and independent creators alike to capture a meaningful share of a massive market opportunity."





To learn more about AI COMIC, please visit:





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cNGw_v0eqn4





and





https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.motion.frame.aignite











About Siyata Mobile Inc.







Siyata Mobile Inc. is a B2B global developer and vendor of next-generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular handsets and accessories. Its portfolio of rugged PTT handsets and accessories enables first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to increase situational awareness and save lives. Police, fire, and ambulance organizations as well as schools, utilities, security companies, hospitals, waste management companies, resorts and many other organizations use Siyata PTT handsets and accessories today.





In support of our Push-to-Talk handsets and accessories, Siyata also offers enterprise-grade In-Vehicle solutions and Cellular Booster systems enabling our customers to communicate effectively when they are in their vehicles, and even in areas where the cellular signal is weak.





Siyata sells its portfolio through leading North American cellular carriers, and through international cellular carriers and distributors.





Siyata's common shares trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SYTA", and its common warrants trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SYTAW".





Visit





www.siyata.net





to learn more.







About Core Gaming, Inc.







Core Gaming is an international AI driven mobile games developer and publisher headquartered in Miami. We create entertaining games for millions of players worldwide, while empowering other developers to deliver player-focused apps and games to enthusiasts. Core's mission is to be the leading global AI driven gaming company. Since our launch we have developed and co-developed over 2,100 games, driven over 780 million downloads, and generated a global footprint of over 40 million users from over 140 countries.





Visit





www.coregaming.co





to learn more.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Siyata's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance, or achievements of Siyata could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Siyata's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Siyata undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites and social media have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites or social media is not incorporated by reference into this press release.





Hayden IR





Call or Text: 646-536-7331





Email:





SYTA@Haydenir.com









A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f6aff5b3-20ed-4f1a-9f25-1add54c4f086







A video accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5cb2c32f-147a-48cb-bfef-84d0061d8fe8





