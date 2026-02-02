Six More Weeks of Q4 Earnings Season?

Monday, February 2nd, 2026



Pre-market futures are trading in the red at this hour, but well up from the early-morning troughs between -1% and the Nasdaq and Russell 2000 -1.75%. Currently, the Dow is down a mere -0.12%, the S&P 500 -0.45%, the Nasdaq -0.71% and the small-cap Russell 2000 -0.38%. We’re still technically “risk off” until further notice, but clearly we’ve made improvements.



We’re quiet to start a new trading week in terms of economic prints, although after the open we’ll get January Manufacturing data from both the S&P Manufacturing Index and ISM Manufacturing. These have been on either side of the 50-level, which depicts whether there is growth or loss. Last time around, the ISM was a mere +47.9% and the S&P +51.9%.



This is also Jobs Week, which begins tomorrow with the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS), continues Wednesday with private-sector payrolls from Automatic Data Processing ADP, Thursday morning’s normal Weekly Jobless Claims and Friday’s Big Kahuna, The Employment Situation report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The Fed is currently under the impression that the labor market is stabilizing; this week will either confirm or contradict this.



Biggest Q4 Earnings Week So Far

Even though last week we saw lots of marquee names report earnings, the total count dwarfs what we’ve seen in previous weeks thus far for Q4. As many as 700 companies will put out earnings this week alone.



The Walt Disney Company DIS officially posted a mixed fiscal Q1 report this morning, with earnings of $1.63 per share outpacing the $1.57 in the Zacks consensus (though still below the $1.76 per share reported a year ago), but revenues coming in a hair light of expectations to $25.98 billion. This, even with its Experiences sector (including Parks & Cruises) notching a record-high $10 billion in revenues for the quarter.



Over the weekend, Disney revealed that its long-term CEO, Bob Iger, would be re-retiring from his post by the end of the year. Iger took back the head job at the corporation back in November of 2022, after two years as the sole Executive Chairman. No successor has yet been named; this may be leading the -2.5% selloff in today’s pre-market. For more on DIS' earnings, click here.



Tyson Foods TSN also put up mixed results in its fiscal Q1 report this morning, reversing Disney’s output with a miss on the bottom line — earnings of 97 cents per share, -4 cents from the Zacks consensus — and a beat of +1.36% to $14.31 billion on the top. The meat-producing giant had been up more than +1% on the news, but the “risk off” morning of trading has dragged shares down -0.5%. For more on TSN’s earnings, click here.



Earnings Reports Expected This Week

It may seem like we’re going to have six more weeks of Q4 earnings season (with apologies to Punxsutawney Phil), but it won’t be quite that long. Putting a bow on 2025 performance — with an outlook toward future quarter gains — is what Q4 earnings are all about.



After the close today, we’ll see Q4 results from Palantir PLTR and NXP Semiconductors NXPI, which are both expected to post year-over-year growth, but by varying manner of degree: Palantir looks to grow both earnings and sales by more than +60% from this time a year ago, while NXPI looks for +3.77% earnings growth and +6.18% on revenues.



Mag 7 members (for however much longer we hang onto this grouping; it may be time for a recalibration soon) Alphabet GOOGL and Amazon AMZN will be reporting quarterly earnings on Wednesday and Thursday afternoon, respectively. We’ll also see a bevy of Big Pharma reports: Pfizer PFE, Merck MRK, AbbVie ABBV, Lilly LLY and Bristol Myers BMY, as well as Big Tech: AMD AMD and Qualcomm QCOM.



