Six Flags Stock: Is the Theme Park Operator a Thrill Ride for Long-Term Investors?​

Key Points

Consumer sentiment will chart the course for this slumping stock.

Some labor market indicators imply caution is warranted with the amusement park operator.

An activist investor wants Six Flags to sell its real estate.

10 stocks we like better than Six Flags Entertainment ›

These days, it may be an understatement to say the outlook for the U.S. economy is mixed.

The Atlanta Federal Reserve is forecasting fourth-quarter GDP growth of 5.3%, which, if accurate or exceeded, could spark a surge in animal spirits among investors. On the other hand, some macroeconomic indicators paint less rosy pictures, especially among consumers and on the jobs front.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Those factors cannot be ignored when it comes to evaluating consumer cyclical stocks such as Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE: FUN). Yes, the share price is up nearly 6% to start 2026, but that may be a mirage, as the stock has shed almost two-thirds of its value over the past 12 months, and consumer data points aren't supportive of owning spending-dependent names like Six Flags.

As just one example, the latest edition of the Jefferies U.S. Consumer Pulse survey indicates declines across all categories over the past two weeks, including "sharp" retrenchment in net buying conditions and personal finance views. In other words, consumers are being prudent and are concerned about their individual finances. Those aren't positive signs for leisure spending, on which Six Flags is dependent.

The job market could be a red flag for Six Flags

At the end of December, the U.S. unemployment rate was 4.4%, down slightly from 4.5% the previous month. That's in the ballpark of what the Federal Reserve considers to be full employment, but below the surface, cracks are emerging, and those weaknesses could hinder an earnest rebound by Six Flags.

The market for workers in the 18- to 24-year-old age group, which presumably is a prime demographic for amusement park visitation, is as bad as it's been since the dark days of the coronavirus pandemic in late 2020. Another potential thorn in the side of Six Flags operations is recent U.S. data about small business job growth and wages. The jobs index for this sector ticked lower in December after being relatively stagnant for the prior year, while wage growth for workers at smaller companies is barely keeping pace with inflation.

Combine those factors, and a case can be made that job market stars aren't aligning for stocks like Six Flags. Some sell-side analysts are taking note. In a Jan. 13 report, David Katz of Jefferies stated that the firm's fiscal 2027 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), attendance, and revenue forecasts for Six Flags are 9%, 3%, and 4%, respectively, below consensus estimates.

Maybe a dark-horse spark for Six Flags

Six Flags is exercising some financial prudence. Earlier this month, the company declined to exercise an option to acquire complete control of Six Flags Over Texas, which is described as one of its flagship parks. That deal didn't materialize because the terms weren't in line with the operator's capital allocation goals.

The amusement park giant has other levers to pull to unlock value for shareholders, but those require heeding the advice of an activist investor. Last September, Jonathan Litt's Land & Buildings Investment Management penned a letter to Six Flags investors, urging the company to consider spinning off its real estate holdings into a listed real estate investment trust (REIT) or selling its property assets to an experiential REIT, such as casino landlord Vici Properties.

From there, the remaining operating company could stand alone or shop itself to a buyer, perhaps from the private equity space, says Litt.

Any of those transactions could give investors reasons to embrace Six Flags. Whether the company considers those moves is another matter.

Should you buy stock in Six Flags Entertainment right now?

Before you buy stock in Six Flags Entertainment, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Six Flags Entertainment wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $474,578!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,141,628!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 955% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 19, 2026.

Todd Shriber has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Six Flags Entertainment. The Motley Fool recommends Vici Properties. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.