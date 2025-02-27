Six Flags: Merger Revenue Bump, EPS Dips

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN), a national amusement park company, disclosed its fourth-quarter 2024 earnings on Feb. 27, 2025, demonstrating growth but also missing crucial financial forecasts. A significant merger with Cedar Fair completed last year contributed to increased attendance and a sharp rise in revenue to $687 million from $371 million in the previous year. However, this still fell short of the $706 million forecast. The company reported a net loss of $264 million or an EPS loss of -$2.76, which was significantly below the expected $0.28, and a greater loss than last year's -$0.20, underlining ongoing integration challenges.

Metric Q4 2024 Q4 Estimate Q4 2023 Y/Y Change EPS (Loss) ($2.76) $0.28 ($0.20) -1280% Revenue $687M $706M $371M +85.1% Adjusted EBITDA $209M N/A $89M +134.8% Attendance 10.7M N/A 5.8M +85%

Understanding Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment, known for its chain of themed amusement parks, recently completed a significant merger with Cedar Fair. This merger aimed to boost operational capacity and extend market reach, making Six Flags a larger player in the entertainment industry. The company's success hinges on leveraging synergies from the merger, enhancing guest experiences, and strategically investing in new attractions. Key factors for its business focus include seasonal peaks, strong marketing to target demographics, and maintaining regulatory compliance.

Recently, Six Flags has been focused on integrating operations and achieving cost efficiencies. Its strategy includes utilizing expanded operating days, bolstering guest satisfaction, and diversifying revenue streams beyond park admissions.

Quarterly Performance and Insights

During the fourth quarter, several developments highlighted the evolving landscape for Six Flags. Financially, the company reported a significant increase in revenue to $687 million, largely due to the merger, although this was slightly below analyst estimates. Attendance nearly doubled to 10.7 million, mainly owing to the increased operational days and market footprint from the Cedar Fair integration.

Operationally, the company faced increased costs, with operating expenses growing to $523 million as it absorbed the operations of legacy Six Flags parks. Interest expenses also rose to $79 million due to higher debt levels post-merger, with net debt recorded at $4.88 billion, reflecting increased leverage.

Additionally, in-park per capita spending reached $61.60, indicating effective guest monetization strategies, although this was marginally lower than the full-year figure of $62.21 from 2023. Out-of-park revenue grew to $48 million.

The merger with Cedar Fair finalized in July 2024 and added substantial operational benefits but also posed integration challenges. The merger realized $50 million in synergy savings with expectations for an additional $70 million savings aimed for 2025. Looking forward, focus areas remain around improving guest spending and driving demand through new attractions.

Looking Ahead: Strategic Plans and Outlook

Management projects adjusted EBITDA for 2025 to be between $1.08 billion and $1.12 billion, relying on operational efficiencies and synergy realizations from the merger. This outlook suggests confidence in achieving these benefits as the newly combined entity stabilizes operationally and financially.

Investors should watch for further announcements on planned capital expenditures and new attractions, with projects targeting major park locations.

