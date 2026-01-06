Six Flags Intends To Offer $1 Bln Of Senior Notes In Private Offering

(RTTNews) - Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (FUN), an amusement park operator, Tuesday announced that the company and its subsidiaries, Canada's Wonderland Company and Millennium Operations LLC along with Canada's Wonderland intend to offer $1 billion of Senior Notes due 2032 in a private offering.

The notes will be senior unsecured obligations of the Co-Issuers and will initially be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by all of the company's direct and indirect wholly-owned restricted subsidiaries, Six Flags said in a statement.

The company plans to use the proceeds from the offering together with cash to fully redeem the company's 5.375 percent Senior Notes due April 15, 2027 and 5.5 percent Senior Notes due April 15, 2027, and to pay accrued and unpaid interest on the 2027 Notes.

In pre-market activity, FUN shares were trading at $14.85, up 1.29% on the New York Stock Exchange.

