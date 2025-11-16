Six Flags Entertainment (FUN) Price Target Decreased by 14.49% to 28.97

The average one-year price target for Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN) has been revised to $28.97 / share. This is a decrease of 14.49% from the prior estimate of $33.88 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $52.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 98.41% from the latest reported closing price of $14.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 547 funds or institutions reporting positions in Six Flags Entertainment. This is an decrease of 19 owner(s) or 3.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FUN is 0.30%, an increase of 20.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.09% to 129,195K shares. The put/call ratio of FUN is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Darlington Partners Capital Management holds 8,700K shares representing 8.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,600K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,763K shares , representing a decrease of 2.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUN by 17.81% over the last quarter.

Sachem Head Capital Management holds 5,030K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,880K shares , representing an increase of 2.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUN by 30.36% over the last quarter.

Dendur Capital holds 4,664K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,434K shares , representing an increase of 4.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUN by 9.36% over the last quarter.

H Partners Management holds 4,650K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

