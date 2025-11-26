Personal Finance

A Six-Figure Income Is ‘Lower-Middle Class’ in These High-Cost Cities

A six-figure income may be enough to live comfortably in some places, but this amount is considered lower-middle class in 50 popular cities with high cost of living. This is especially pronounced in three major Silicon Valley hubs in Northern California.

GOBankingRates referred to the Pew Research Center’s definition of middle class as two-thirds to double the median household income to determine the cities where a six-figure income is considered lower-middle class.

Key factors for cities with at least 100,000 total population, including the median household income and livability index, were factored in, and the middle-class income range was calculated and divided into thirds to find the lower-middle class income range.

Key Findings

  • A six-figure income is considered lower-middle class in 26 California cities. The minimum lower-middle class income is $115,000 in the top three: Sunnyvale, Fremont and Santa Clara.
  • A six-figure income is lower-middle class in 28 West Coast cities, the most out of any U.S. region. Those cities are Sunnyvale (#1), Fremont (#2), Santa Clara (#3), Bellevue (#4), San Mateo (#6), San Jose (#9), San Francisco (#10), Carlsbad (#12), Thousand Oaks (#15), Irvine (#16), Elk Grove (#23), Seattle (#24), Santa Clarita (#27), Huntington Beach (#28), Daly City (#30), Temecula (#31), Simi Valley (#32), Roseville (#33), Orange (#34), Hayward (#35), Torrance (#38), Costa Mesa (#41), Murrieta (#42), Rancho Cucamonga (#43), Concord (#44), Vacaville (#46), Berkeley (#47) and Corona (#50).
  • No Florida cities ranked in the top 50.

Here are the 50 high-cost cities where a six-figure income is considered lower-middle class, ranked from highest median household income.

1. Sunnyvale, California

  • Median household income: $181,862
  • Annual cost of living: $177,385
  • Livability: 82
  • Minimum lower-middle class income: $121,241
  • Maximum lower-middle class income: $202,069

2. Fremont, California

  • Median household income: $176,350
  • Annual cost of living: $132,768
  • Livability: 83
  • Minimum lower-middle class income: $117,567
  • Maximum lower-middle class income: $195,944
3. Santa Clara, California

  • Median household income: $173,670
  • Annual cost of living: $146,546
  • Livability: 76
  • Minimum lower-middle class income: $115,780
  • Maximum lower-middle class income: $192,967
4. Bellevue, Washington

  • Median household income: $161,300
  • Annual cost of living: $136,890
  • Livability: 87
  • Minimum lower-middle class income: $107,533
  • Maximum lower-middle class income: $179,222
5. Highlands Ranch, Colorado

  • Median household income: $155,847
  • Annual cost of living: $71,989
  • Livability: 69
  • Minimum lower-middle class income: $103,898
  • Maximum lower-middle class income: $173,163
6. San Mateo, California

  • Median household income: $152,669
  • Annual cost of living: $149,931
  • Livability: 79
  • Minimum lower-middle class income: $101,779
  • Maximum lower-middle class income: $169,632

7. Naperville, Illinois

  • Median household income: $150,937
  • Annual cost of living: $67,955 
  • Livability: 83
  • Minimum lower-middle class income: $100,625
  • Maximum lower-middle class income: $167,708
8. Frisco, Texas

  • Median household income: $146,158
  • Annual cost of living: $67,616
  • Livability: 78
  • Minimum lower-middle class income: $97,439
  • Maximum lower-middle class income: $162,398
9. San Jose, California

  • Median household income: $141,565
  • Annual cost of living: $128,258
  • Livability: 79
  • Minimum lower-middle class income: $94,377
  • Maximum lower-middle class income: $157,294
10. San Francisco

  • Median household income: $141,446
  • Annual cost of living: $122,380
  • Livability: 75
  • Minimum lower-middle class income: $94,297
  • Maximum lower-middle class income: $157,162
11. Arlington, Virginia

  • Median household income: $140,160
  • Annual cost of living: $99,273
  • Livability: 86
  • Minimum lower-middle class income: $93,440
  • Maximum lower-middle class income: $155,733

12. Carlsbad, California

  • Median household income: $139,326
  • Annual cost of living: $112,773
  • Livability: 78
  • Minimum lower-middle class income: $92,884
  • Maximum lower-middle class income: $154,807

13. Sugar Land, Texas

  • Median household income: $137,511
  • Annual cost of living: $55,456
  • Livability: 80
  • Minimum lower-middle class income: $91,674
  • Maximum lower-middle class income: $152,790

14. Carmel, Indiana

  • Median household income: $134,602
  • Annual cost of living: $60,832
  • Livability: 83
  • Minimum lower-middle class income: $89,735
  • Maximum lower-middle class income: $149,558
15. Thousand Oaks, California

  • Median household income: $134,367
  • Annual cost of living: $97,874
  • Livability: 71
  • Minimum lower-middle class income: $89,578
  • Maximum lower-middle class income: $149,297
16. Irvine, California

  • Median household income: $129,647
  • Annual cost of living: $146,594
  • Livability: 76
  • Minimum lower-middle class income: $86,431
  • Maximum lower-middle class income: $144,052

17. Cary, North Carolina

  • Median household income: $129,399
  • Annual cost of living: $64,974
  • Livability: 90
  • Minimum lower-middle class income: $86,266
  • Maximum lower-middle class income: $143,777
18. Columbia, Maryland

  • Median household income: $129,173
  • Annual cost of living: $61,393
  • Livability: 79
  • Minimum lower-middle class income: $86,115
  • Maximum lower-middle class income: $143,526
19. Allen, Texas

  • Median household income: $129,130
  • Annual cost of living: $55,935
  • Livability: 77
  • Minimum lower-middle class income: $86,087
  • Maximum lower-middle class income: $143,478
20. Centennial, Colorado

  • Median household income: $128,167
  • Annual cost of living: $68,388
  • Livability: 80
  • Minimum lower-middle class income: $85,445
  • Maximum lower-middle class income: $142,408
21. Fishers, Indiana

  • Median household income: $128,141
  • Annual cost of living: $53,737
  • Livability: 82
  • Minimum lower-middle class income: $85,427
  • Maximum lower-middle class income: $142,379

22. Cambridge, Massachusetts

  • Median household income: $126,469
  • Annual cost of living: $140,232
  • Livability: 86
  • Minimum lower-middle class income: $84,313
  • Maximum lower-middle class income: $140,521
23. Elk Grove, California

  • Median household income: $122,229
  • Annual cost of living: $69,388
  • Livability: 73
  • Minimum lower-middle class income: $81,486
  • Maximum lower-middle class income: $135,810
24. Seattle

  • Median household income: $121,984
  • Annual cost of living: $86,821
  • Livability: 75
  • Minimum lower-middle class income: $81,323
  • Maximum lower-middle class income: $135,538
25. Gilbert, Arizona

  • Median household income: $121,351
  • Annual cost of living: $63,124
  • Livability: 89
  • Minimum lower-middle class income: $80,901
  • Maximum lower-middle class income: $134,834
26. McKinney, Texas

  • Median household income: $120,273
  • Annual cost of living: $56,300
  • Livability: 74
  • Minimum lower-middle class income: $80,182
  • Maximum lower-middle class income: $133,637

27. Santa Clarita, California

  • Median household income: $119,926
  • Annual cost of living: $81,613
  • Livability: 70
  • Minimum lower-middle class income: $79,951
  • Maximum lower-middle class income: $133,251
28. Huntington Beach, California

  • Median household income: $119,885
  • Annual cost of living: $118,377
  • Livability: 67
  • Minimum lower-middle class income: $79,923
  • Maximum lower-middle class income: $133,206
29. League City, Texas

  • Median household income: $119,870
  • Annual cost of living: $48,300
  • Livability: 76
  • Minimum lower-middle class income: $79,913
  • Maximum lower-middle class income: $133,189
30. Daly City, California

  • Median household income: $119,570
  • Annual cost of living: $102,929
  • Livability: 81
  • Minimum lower-middle class income: $79,713
  • Maximum lower-middle class income: $132,856
31. Temecula, California

  • Median household income: $117,840
  • Annual cost of living: $78,556
  • Livability: 71
  • Minimum lower-middle class income: $78,560
  • Maximum lower-middle class income: $130,933

32. Simi Valley, California

  • Median household income: $117,703
  • Annual cost of living: $83,035
  • Livability: 64
  • Minimum lower-middle class income: $78,469
  • Maximum lower-middle class income: $130,781
33. Roseville, California

  • Median household income: $117,354
  • Annual cost of living: $69,014
  • Livability: 78
  • Minimum lower-middle class income: $78,236
  • Maximum lower-middle class income: $130,393
34. Orange, California

  • Median household income: $116,945
  • Annual cost of living: $101,841
  • Livability: 71
  • Minimum lower-middle class income: $77,963
  • Maximum lower-middle class income: $129,939
35. Hayward, California

  • Median household income: $113,775
  • Annual cost of living: $84,372
  • Livability: 76
  • Minimum lower-middle class income: $75,850
  • Maximum lower-middle class income: $126,417
36. Alexandria, Virginia

  • Median household income: $113,638
  • Annual cost of living: $78,826
  • Livability: 83
  • Minimum lower-middle class income: $75,759
  • Maximum lower-middle class income: $126,264

37. Arvada, Colorado

  • Median household income: $113,396
  • Annual cost of living: $66,188
  • Livability: 85
  • Minimum lower-middle class income: $75,597
  • Maximum lower-middle class income: $125,996
38. Torrance, California

  • Median household income: $113,105
  • Annual cost of living: $107,536
  • Livability: 77
  • Minimum lower-middle class income: $75,403
  • Maximum lower-middle class income: $125,672
39. Pearland, Texas

  • Median household income: $112,470
  • Annual cost of living: $50,519
  • Livability: 81
  • Minimum lower-middle class income: $74,980
  • Maximum lower-middle class income: $124,967
40. Olathe, Kansas

  • Median household income: $112,232
  • Annual cost of living: $51,468
  • Livability: 78
  • Minimum lower-middle class income: $74,821
  • Maximum lower-middle class income: $124,702
41. Costa Mesa, California

  • Median household income: $110,073
  • Annual cost of living: $118,096
  • Livability: 62
  • Minimum lower-middle class income: $73,382
  • Maximum lower-middle class income: $122,303

42. Murrieta, California

  • Median household income: $109,780
  • Annual cost of living: $71,304
  • Livability: 69
  • Minimum lower-middle class income: $73,187
  • Maximum lower-middle class income: $121,978
43. Rancho Cucamonga, California

  • Median household income: $109,511
  • Annual cost of living: $79,623
  • Livability: 69
  • Minimum lower-middle class income: $73,007
  • Maximum lower-middle class income: $121,679
44. Concord, California

  • Median household income: $109,195
  • Annual cost of living: $78,665
  • Livability: 64
  • Minimum lower-middle class income: $72,797
  • Maximum lower-middle class income: $121,328
45. Plano, Texas

  • Median household income: $108,649
  • Annual cost of living: $57,144
  • Livability: 83
  • Minimum lower-middle class income: $72,433
  • Maximum lower-middle class income: $120,721
46. Vacaville, California

  • Median household income: $108,580
  • Annual cost of living: $66,863
  • Livability: 79
  • Minimum lower-middle class income: $72,387
  • Maximum lower-middle class income: $120,644

47. Berkeley, California

  • Median household income: $108,558
  • Annual cost of living: $121,564
  • Livability: 78
  • Minimum lower-middle class income: $72,372
  • Maximum lower-middle class income: $120,620
48. Stamford, Connecticut

  • Median household income: $107,474
  • Annual cost of living: $86,302
  • Livability: 70
  • Minimum lower-middle class income: $71,649
  • Maximum lower-middle class income: $119,416
49. Scottsdale, Arizona

  • Median household income: $107,372
  • Annual cost of living: $87,191
  • Livability: 82
  • Minimum lower-middle class income: $71,581
  • Maximum lower-middle class income: $119,302
50. Corona, California

  • Median household income: $106,438
  • Annual cost of living: $79,158
  • Livability: 63
  • Minimum lower-middle class income: $70,959
  • Maximum lower-middle class income: $118,264

Methodology: GOBankingRates identified cities with at least 100,000 population as sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. Pew Research Center defines the middle class as two-thirds to double the median household income. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and the national average expenditure costs for all households were sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. The cost of living also included the average mortgage, calculated using data from Zillow Home Value Index and the Federal Reserve. The livability index was sourced from AreaVibes. GOBankingRates calculated the entire middle-class income range then divided it into thirds to find the lower-, middle- and upper-middle class income ranges. The cities were then sorted to show the highest household income range first. All data is up to date as of Nov. 3, 2025.

