A Six-Figure Income Is ‘Lower-Middle Class’ in These High-Cost Cities

A six-figure income may be enough to live comfortably in some places, but this amount is considered lower-middle class in 50 popular cities with high cost of living. This is especially pronounced in three major Silicon Valley hubs in Northern California.

GOBankingRates referred to the Pew Research Center’s definition of middle class as two-thirds to double the median household income to determine the cities where a six-figure income is considered lower-middle class.

Key factors for cities with at least 100,000 total population, including the median household income and livability index, were factored in, and the middle-class income range was calculated and divided into thirds to find the lower-middle class income range.

Key Findings

A six-figure income is considered lower-middle class in 26 California cities. The minimum lower-middle class income is $115,000 in the top three: Sunnyvale, Fremont and Santa Clara.

Those cities are Sunnyvale (#1), Fremont (#2), Santa Clara (#3), Bellevue (#4), San Mateo (#6), San Jose (#9), San Francisco (#10), Carlsbad (#12), Thousand Oaks (#15), Irvine (#16), Elk Grove (#23), Seattle (#24), Santa Clarita (#27), Huntington Beach (#28), Daly City (#30), Temecula (#31), Simi Valley (#32), Roseville (#33), Orange (#34), Hayward (#35), Torrance (#38), Costa Mesa (#41), Murrieta (#42), Rancho Cucamonga (#43), Concord (#44), Vacaville (#46), Berkeley (#47) and Corona (#50). No Florida cities ranked in the top 50.

Here are the 50 high-cost cities where a six-figure income is considered lower-middle class, ranked from highest median household income.

Plus, see what lower-middle class paychecks would look like in every state if President Donald Trump were to end the federal income tax.

1. Sunnyvale, California

Median household income: $181,862

$181,862 Annual cost of living: $177,385

$177,385 Livability: 82

82 Minimum lower-middle class income: $121,241

$121,241 Maximum lower-middle class income: $202,069

2. Fremont, California

Median household income: $176,350

$176,350 Annual cost of living: $132,768

$132,768 Livability: 83

83 Minimum lower-middle class income: $117,567

$117,567 Maximum lower-middle class income: $195,944

3. Santa Clara, California

Median household income: $173,670

$173,670 Annual cost of living: $146,546

$146,546 Livability: 76

76 Minimum lower-middle class income: $115,780

$115,780 Maximum lower-middle class income: $192,967

4. Bellevue, Washington

Median household income: $161,300

$161,300 Annual cost of living: $136,890

$136,890 Livability: 87

87 Minimum lower-middle class income: $107,533

$107,533 Maximum lower-middle class income: $179,222

5. Highlands Ranch, Colorado

Median household income: $155,847

$155,847 Annual cost of living: $71,989

$71,989 Livability: 69

69 Minimum lower-middle class income: $103,898

$103,898 Maximum lower-middle class income: $173,163

6. San Mateo, California

Median household income: $152,669

$152,669 Annual cost of living: $149,931

$149,931 Livability: 79

79 Minimum lower-middle class income: $101,779

$101,779 Maximum lower-middle class income: $169,632

7. Naperville, Illinois

Median household income: $150,937

$150,937 Annual cost of living: $67,955

$67,955 Livability: 83

83 Minimum lower-middle class income: $100,625

$100,625 Maximum lower-middle class income: $167,708

8. Frisco, Texas

Median household income: $146,158

$146,158 Annual cost of living: $67,616

$67,616 Livability: 78

78 Minimum lower-middle class income: $97,439

$97,439 Maximum lower-middle class income: $162,398

9. San Jose, California

Median household income: $141,565

$141,565 Annual cost of living: $128,258

$128,258 Livability: 79

79 Minimum lower-middle class income: $94,377

$94,377 Maximum lower-middle class income: $157,294

10. San Francisco

Median household income: $141,446

$141,446 Annual cost of living: $122,380

$122,380 Livability: 75

75 Minimum lower-middle class income: $94,297

$94,297 Maximum lower-middle class income: $157,162

11. Arlington, Virginia

Median household income: $140,160

$140,160 Annual cost of living: $99,273

$99,273 Livability: 86

86 Minimum lower-middle class income: $93,440

$93,440 Maximum lower-middle class income: $155,733

12. Carlsbad, California

Median household income: $139,326

$139,326 Annual cost of living: $112,773

$112,773 Livability: 78

78 Minimum lower-middle class income: $92,884

$92,884 Maximum lower-middle class income: $154,807

13. Sugar Land, Texas

Median household income: $137,511

$137,511 Annual cost of living: $55,456

$55,456 Livability: 80

80 Minimum lower-middle class income: $91,674

$91,674 Maximum lower-middle class income: $152,790

14. Carmel, Indiana

Median household income: $134,602

$134,602 Annual cost of living: $60,832

$60,832 Livability: 83

83 Minimum lower-middle class income: $89,735

$89,735 Maximum lower-middle class income: $149,558

15. Thousand Oaks, California

Median household income: $134,367

$134,367 Annual cost of living: $97,874

$97,874 Livability: 71

71 Minimum lower-middle class income: $89,578

$89,578 Maximum lower-middle class income: $149,297

16. Irvine, California

Median household income: $129,647

$129,647 Annual cost of living: $146,594

$146,594 Livability: 76

76 Minimum lower-middle class income: $86,431

$86,431 Maximum lower-middle class income: $144,052

17. Cary, North Carolina

Median household income: $129,399

$129,399 Annual cost of living: $64,974

$64,974 Livability: 90

90 Minimum lower-middle class income: $86,266

$86,266 Maximum lower-middle class income: $143,777

18. Columbia, Maryland

Median household income: $129,173

$129,173 Annual cost of living: $61,393

$61,393 Livability: 79

79 Minimum lower-middle class income: $86,115

$86,115 Maximum lower-middle class income: $143,526

19. Allen, Texas

Median household income: $129,130

$129,130 Annual cost of living: $55,935

$55,935 Livability: 77

77 Minimum lower-middle class income: $86,087

$86,087 Maximum lower-middle class income: $143,478

20. Centennial, Colorado

Median household income: $128,167

$128,167 Annual cost of living: $68,388

$68,388 Livability: 80

80 Minimum lower-middle class income: $85,445

$85,445 Maximum lower-middle class income: $142,408

21. Fishers, Indiana

Median household income: $128,141

$128,141 Annual cost of living: $53,737

$53,737 Livability: 82

82 Minimum lower-middle class income: $85,427

$85,427 Maximum lower-middle class income: $142,379

22. Cambridge, Massachusetts

Median household income: $126,469

$126,469 Annual cost of living: $140,232

$140,232 Livability: 86

86 Minimum lower-middle class income: $84,313

$84,313 Maximum lower-middle class income: $140,521

23. Elk Grove, California

Median household income: $122,229

$122,229 Annual cost of living: $69,388

$69,388 Livability: 73

73 Minimum lower-middle class income: $81,486

$81,486 Maximum lower-middle class income: $135,810

24. Seattle

Median household income: $121,984

$121,984 Annual cost of living: $86,821

$86,821 Livability: 75

75 Minimum lower-middle class income: $81,323

$81,323 Maximum lower-middle class income: $135,538

25. Gilbert, Arizona

Median household income: $121,351

$121,351 Annual cost of living: $63,124

$63,124 Livability: 89

89 Minimum lower-middle class income: $80,901

$80,901 Maximum lower-middle class income: $134,834

26. McKinney, Texas

Median household income: $120,273

$120,273 Annual cost of living: $56,300

$56,300 Livability: 74

74 Minimum lower-middle class income: $80,182

$80,182 Maximum lower-middle class income: $133,637

27. Santa Clarita, California

Median household income: $119,926

$119,926 Annual cost of living: $81,613

$81,613 Livability: 70

70 Minimum lower-middle class income: $79,951

$79,951 Maximum lower-middle class income: $133,251

28. Huntington Beach, California

Median household income: $119,885

$119,885 Annual cost of living: $118,377

$118,377 Livability: 67

67 Minimum lower-middle class income: $79,923

$79,923 Maximum lower-middle class income: $133,206

29. League City, Texas

Median household income: $119,870

$119,870 Annual cost of living: $48,300

$48,300 Livability: 76

76 Minimum lower-middle class income: $79,913

$79,913 Maximum lower-middle class income: $133,189

30. Daly City, California

Median household income: $119,570

$119,570 Annual cost of living: $102,929

$102,929 Livability: 81

81 Minimum lower-middle class income: $79,713

$79,713 Maximum lower-middle class income: $132,856

31. Temecula, California

Median household income: $117,840

$117,840 Annual cost of living: $78,556

$78,556 Livability: 71

71 Minimum lower-middle class income: $78,560

$78,560 Maximum lower-middle class income: $130,933

32. Simi Valley, California

Median household income: $117,703

$117,703 Annual cost of living: $83,035

$83,035 Livability: 64

64 Minimum lower-middle class income: $78,469

$78,469 Maximum lower-middle class income: $130,781

33. Roseville, California

Median household income: $117,354

$117,354 Annual cost of living: $69,014

$69,014 Livability: 78

78 Minimum lower-middle class income: $78,236

$78,236 Maximum lower-middle class income: $130,393

34. Orange, California

Median household income: $116,945

$116,945 Annual cost of living: $101,841

$101,841 Livability: 71

71 Minimum lower-middle class income: $77,963

$77,963 Maximum lower-middle class income: $129,939

35. Hayward, California

Median household income: $113,775

$113,775 Annual cost of living: $84,372

$84,372 Livability: 76

76 Minimum lower-middle class income: $75,850

$75,850 Maximum lower-middle class income: $126,417

36. Alexandria, Virginia

Median household income: $113,638

$113,638 Annual cost of living: $78,826

$78,826 Livability: 83

83 Minimum lower-middle class income: $75,759

$75,759 Maximum lower-middle class income: $126,264

37. Arvada, Colorado

Median household income: $113,396

$113,396 Annual cost of living: $66,188

$66,188 Livability: 85

85 Minimum lower-middle class income: $75,597

$75,597 Maximum lower-middle class income: $125,996

38. Torrance, California

Median household income: $113,105

$113,105 Annual cost of living: $107,536

$107,536 Livability: 77

77 Minimum lower-middle class income: $75,403

$75,403 Maximum lower-middle class income: $125,672

39. Pearland, Texas

Median household income: $112,470

$112,470 Annual cost of living: $50,519

$50,519 Livability: 81

81 Minimum lower-middle class income: $74,980

$74,980 Maximum lower-middle class income: $124,967

40. Olathe, Kansas

Median household income: $112,232

$112,232 Annual cost of living: $51,468

$51,468 Livability: 78

78 Minimum lower-middle class income: $74,821

$74,821 Maximum lower-middle class income: $124,702

41. Costa Mesa, California

Median household income: $110,073

$110,073 Annual cost of living: $118,096

$118,096 Livability: 62

62 Minimum lower-middle class income: $73,382

$73,382 Maximum lower-middle class income: $122,303

42. Murrieta, California

Median household income: $109,780

$109,780 Annual cost of living: $71,304

$71,304 Livability: 69

69 Minimum lower-middle class income: $73,187

$73,187 Maximum lower-middle class income: $121,978

43. Rancho Cucamonga, California

Median household income: $109,511

$109,511 Annual cost of living: $79,623

$79,623 Livability: 69

69 Minimum lower-middle class income: $73,007

$73,007 Maximum lower-middle class income: $121,679

44. Concord, California

Median household income: $109,195

$109,195 Annual cost of living: $78,665

$78,665 Livability: 64

64 Minimum lower-middle class income: $72,797

$72,797 Maximum lower-middle class income: $121,328

45. Plano, Texas

Median household income: $108,649

$108,649 Annual cost of living: $57,144

$57,144 Livability: 83

83 Minimum lower-middle class income: $72,433

$72,433 Maximum lower-middle class income: $120,721

46. Vacaville, California

Median household income: $108,580

$108,580 Annual cost of living: $66,863

$66,863 Livability: 79

79 Minimum lower-middle class income: $72,387

$72,387 Maximum lower-middle class income: $120,644

47. Berkeley, California

Median household income: $108,558

$108,558 Annual cost of living: $121,564

$121,564 Livability: 78

78 Minimum lower-middle class income: $72,372

$72,372 Maximum lower-middle class income: $120,620

48. Stamford, Connecticut

Median household income: $107,474

$107,474 Annual cost of living: $86,302

$86,302 Livability: 70

70 Minimum lower-middle class income: $71,649

$71,649 Maximum lower-middle class income: $119,416

49. Scottsdale, Arizona

Median household income: $107,372

$107,372 Annual cost of living: $87,191

$87,191 Livability: 82

82 Minimum lower-middle class income: $71,581

$71,581 Maximum lower-middle class income: $119,302

50. Corona, California

Median household income: $106,438

$106,438 Annual cost of living: $79,158

$79,158 Livability: 63

63 Minimum lower-middle class income: $70,959

$70,959 Maximum lower-middle class income: $118,264

Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed.

Methodology: GOBankingRates identified cities with at least 100,000 population as sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. Pew Research Center defines the middle class as two-thirds to double the median household income. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and the national average expenditure costs for all households were sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. The cost of living also included the average mortgage, calculated using data from Zillow Home Value Index and the Federal Reserve. The livability index was sourced from AreaVibes. GOBankingRates calculated the entire middle-class income range then divided it into thirds to find the lower-, middle- and upper-middle class income ranges. The cities were then sorted to show the highest household income range first. All data is up to date as of Nov. 3, 2025.

