Sitio Royalties Corp. Q1 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Sitio Royalties Corp. (STR) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $10.27 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $8.47 million, or $0.10 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.0% to $163.5 million from $151.4 million last year.

Sitio Royalties Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $10.27 Mln. vs. $8.47 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.13 vs. $0.10 last year. -Revenue: $163.5 Mln vs. $151.4 Mln last year.

