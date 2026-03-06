SITE Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (Symbol: SITE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $132.50, changing hands as low as $130.75 per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SITE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SITE's low point in its 52 week range is $101.25 per share, with $168.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $131.35.

