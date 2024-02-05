SITE Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (Symbol: SITE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $153.74, changing hands as low as $148.93 per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc shares are currently trading off about 5.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SITE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SITE's low point in its 52 week range is $116.81 per share, with $176.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $148.61.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.