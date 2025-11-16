SITE Centers (SITC) Price Target Decreased by 15.62% to 10.33

The average one-year price target for SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) has been revised to $10.33 / share. This is a decrease of 15.62% from the prior estimate of $12.24 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $15.22 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 49.03% from the latest reported closing price of $6.93 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 445 funds or institutions reporting positions in SITE Centers. This is an decrease of 24 owner(s) or 5.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SITC is 0.08%, an increase of 14.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.99% to 64,101K shares. The put/call ratio of SITC is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Northwood Liquid Management holds 3,330K shares representing 6.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,750K shares , representing an increase of 17.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SITC by 2.50% over the last quarter.

Weiss Asset Management holds 3,095K shares representing 5.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 72K shares , representing an increase of 97.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SITC by 3,490.81% over the last quarter.

Irenic Capital Management holds 2,605K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,517K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FCPVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund holds 2,441K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

