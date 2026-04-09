SITE Centers (SITC) Price Target Decreased by 15.38% to 5.61

The average one-year price target for SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) has been revised to $5.61 / share. This is a decrease of 15.38% from the prior estimate of $6.63 dated March 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.56 to a high of $5.78 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.51% from the latest reported closing price of $5.42 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 187 funds or institutions reporting positions in SITE Centers. This is an decrease of 246 owner(s) or 56.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SITC is 0.10%, an increase of 41.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.34% to 56,430K shares. The put/call ratio of SITC is 7.18, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Northwood Liquid Management holds 3,990K shares representing 7.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,330K shares , representing an increase of 16.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SITC by 22.19% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 2,679K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,166K shares , representing an increase of 56.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SITC by 64.08% over the last quarter.

Irenic Capital Management holds 2,605K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Weiss Asset Management holds 2,406K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,095K shares , representing a decrease of 28.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SITC by 36.00% over the last quarter.

Gumshoe Capital Management holds 2,224K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company.

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