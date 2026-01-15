SITE Boosts Its Market Presence With Bourget Flagstone Acquisition

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. SITE announced that it acquired Bourget Flagstone Co., a wholesale distributor of hardscape products, which is part of Bourget Bros. Building Materials. This deal will boost SITE’s market position in Santa Monica, and the surrounding Malibu and Pacific Palisades markets.

SiteOne Landscape Supply’s Focus on Expansion

The addition of Bourget Flagstone will help SiteOne Landscape Supply expand its product offerings to better serve customers. Bourget Flagstone will continue to expand on the foundation it has built for years.



SiteOne Landscape Supply is focused on expanding its market presence, providing a comprehensive range of landscape supplies and services to industry professionals. This deal marks SiteOne Landscape Supply’s first acquisition in 2026. In 2025, it completed eight acquisitions.



In November 2025, the company acquired French Broad Stone YardsIn to expand in the North Carolina mountain region. In October, the company acquired Red’s Home & Garden to enter North Carolina’s Appalachian market. In September, it acquired a wholesale distributor of hardscape products and landscape supplies — Autumn Ridge Stone & Landscape Supply to boost its market position in the Western Michigan market.



On July 29, SiteOne Landscape Supply acquired a wholesale distributor of nursery products — Nashville Nursery and Landscape Supply. This deal solidified the company’s nursery presence. Based in Nashville, the addition of Nashville Nursery and Landscape Supply establishes a strategic location for SITE. On July 25, the company acquired a wholesale distributor of nursery products — Grove Nursery — to expand its product offering in Minneapolis.

SITE’s Q3 Performance

SiteOne Landscape Supply recorded an adjusted EPS of $1.31 in the third quarter of 2025, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.22. The company posted earnings of 97 cents per share in the third quarter of 2024.

SiteOne Landscape Supply registered revenues of $1.26 billion for the September-end quarter of 2025, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.25. The top line rose 4% year over year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of the company have gained 6.9% over the past year compared with the industry’s 0.1% growth.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SITE Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

SiteOne Landscape Supply currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks from the Industrial Products sector are DNOW Inc. DNOW, Watts Water Technologies, Inc. WTS and Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. AIT. DNOW sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, and WTS and AIT flaunt a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DNOW’s 2025 earnings is pegged at 87 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 4.4%. DNOW shares have gained 2.8% in a year. It delivered an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 43.5%.

Watts Water delivered an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WTS’s 2025 earnings is pinned at $10.27 per share, which indicates a year-over-year jump of 15.9%. WTS’s shares have gained 45.5% in a year.

Applied Industrial Technologies delivered an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIT’s 2025 earnings is pinned at $10.59 per share, which indicates year-over-year growth of 4.6%. The company’s shares have gained 11% in a year.

