SITC International Earnings Up In FY25

March 10, 2026 — 01:47 am EDT

(RTTNews) - SITC International Holdings Co. Ltd. (SITIY, SITIF, 1308.HK), a Hong Kong-based shipping logistics company, on Tuesday reported higher net income in the full year 2025 compared with the previous year.

For the full year 2025, comprehensive net income increased to $1.24 billion from $1.03 billion in the prior year.

Earnings per share were $0.45 versus $0.38 last year.

Revenue increased to $3.41 billion from $3.06 billion in the previous year.

The proposed final dividend for the year is subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting.

SITC International is 2.36% higher at HKD 33.820 on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

