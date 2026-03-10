SITC International Earnings Up In FY25

(RTTNews) - SITC International Holdings Co. Ltd. (SITIY, SITIF, 1308.HK), a Hong Kong-based shipping logistics company, on Tuesday reported higher net income in the full year 2025 compared with the previous year.

For the full year 2025, comprehensive net income increased to $1.24 billion from $1.03 billion in the prior year.

Earnings per share were $0.45 versus $0.38 last year.

Revenue increased to $3.41 billion from $3.06 billion in the previous year.

The proposed final dividend for the year is subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting.

SITC International is 2.36% higher at HKD 33.820 on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.