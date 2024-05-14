SiriusPoint's Preference Shares, Series B Yield Pushes Past 8%

In trading on Tuesday, shares of SiriusPoint Ltd's 8% Resettable Fixed Rate Preference Shares, Series B (Symbol: SPNT.PRB) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.00), with shares changing hands as low as $24.98 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.49% in the "Insurance Brokers" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, SPNT.PRB was trading at a 2.36% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 6.20% in the "Insurance Brokers" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for SPNT.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on SiriusPoint Ltd's 8% Resettable Fixed Rate Preference Shares, Series B:

In Tuesday trading, SiriusPoint Ltd's 8% Resettable Fixed Rate Preference Shares, Series B (Symbol: SPNT.PRB) is currently down about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SPNT) are up about 1.1%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.