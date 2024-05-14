SiriusPoint's Preference Shares, Series B Yield Pushes Past 8%

Below is a dividend history chart for SPNT.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on SiriusPoint Ltd's 8% Resettable Fixed Rate Preference Shares, Series B:
In Tuesday trading, SiriusPoint Ltd's 8% Resettable Fixed Rate Preference Shares, Series B (Symbol: SPNT.PRB) is currently down about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SPNT) are up about 1.1%.
