SPNT.PRB

SiriusPoint's Preference Shares, Series B Shares Cross 8% Yield Mark

November 01, 2023 — 02:22 pm EDT

In trading on Wednesday, shares of SiriusPoint Ltd's 8% Resettable Fixed Rate Preference Shares, Series B (Symbol: SPNT.PRB) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.00), with shares changing hands as low as $24.96 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.49% in the "Insurance Brokers" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, SPNT.PRB was trading at a 0.32% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 14.69% in the "Insurance Brokers" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for SPNT.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on SiriusPoint Ltd's 8% Resettable Fixed Rate Preference Shares, Series B:

In Wednesday trading, SiriusPoint Ltd's 8% Resettable Fixed Rate Preference Shares, Series B (Symbol: SPNT.PRB) is currently off about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SPNT) are down about 0.2%.

