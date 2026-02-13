SiriusPoint Set to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

SiriusPoint SPNT is expected to witness an improvement in its top and bottom lines when it reports fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 18, after the closing bell.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SPNT’s fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $776.1 million, indicating 26.6% growth from the year-ago reported figure.



The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at 54 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SPNT’s fourth-quarter earnings

witnessed 2 cents northward movement in the past 30 days. The estimate indicates year-over-year growth of 515.4%.

Solid Earnings Surprise History

SiriusPoint’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimates in the three reported quarters of 2025, with the average surprise being 49.16%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for SPNT

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for SiriusPoint this time around. This is because a stock needs to have the right combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), which increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is not the case, as you can see below.



Earnings ESP: SPNT has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. This is because both the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate are pegged at 54 cents per share.

SiriusPoint Ltd. Price and EPS Surprise

SiriusPoint Ltd. price-eps-surprise | SiriusPoint Ltd. Quote

Zacks Rank: SPNT carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



Factors Likely to Shape Q4 Results

SiriusPoint’s fourth-quarter results are likely to be aided by better performance at both Insurance & Services as well as Reinsurance segments.

Premiums in the to-be-reported quarter are likely have been aided by better performances at the Insurance & Services segment, including expansion of Surety, growth across A&H, including Life, continued strategic organic and new program growth in international P&C business, specifically London MGAs.



An improvement in premium is likely to have favored top-line improvement in the to-be- reported quarter.



Expenses are likely to have increased due to loss and loss adjustment expenses.



Prudent underwriting, coupled with a not-so-active cat environment, is likely to have aided improvement in the combined ratio.



Share buybacks are likely to have provided additional upside to the bottom line.

SPNT’s Price Performance & Valuation

The stock outperformed the industry, sector and the S&P 500 in the fourth quarter of 2025.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock is trading at a price-to-book ratio of 1.2, lower than the industry’s 2.61.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some finance stocks with the right combination of elements to deliver an earnings beat this time around are:



American Integrity Insurance Group AII has an Earnings ESP of +5.40% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at 79 cents per share.



AII’s earnings beat estimates in the three reported quarters of 2025.



Skyward Specialty SKWD has an Earnings ESP of +0.86 and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at 93 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 16.2%/



SKWD’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four reported quarters.



American Bitcoin ABTC has an Earnings ESP of +33.33% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at 2 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 94.3%.

