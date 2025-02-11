SiriusPoint Resettable Fixed Rate Preference Shares, Series B Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Below is a dividend history chart for SPNT.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.50 on SiriusPoint Ltd's 8% Resettable Fixed Rate Preference Shares, Series B:
In Tuesday trading, SiriusPoint Ltd's 8% Resettable Fixed Rate Preference Shares, Series B (Symbol: SPNT.PRB) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SPNT) are up about 0.6%.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
Also see: Paul Singer Stock Picks
GBDC Videos
AVID Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.