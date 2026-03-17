Is Sirius XM Stock Going to $30?

Key Points

Sirius XM has struggled to grow revenue.

It would need its P/S ratio to expand meaningfully.

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It's challenging to predict a company's future stock price. But by focusing on its fundamentals you can try to figure out the sales and earnings, and the corresponding multiples, needed to reach your price target.

In the case of Sirius XM (NASDAQ: SIRI), the share price would have to rise 35% to reach a $30 target. Of course, besides the target, investors also need a time frame to make it a meaningful exercise. Let's say one year.

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Can Sirius XM's share price achieve this target within this period?

The valuation

It's important to understand Sirius XM's business before looking at valuation measures. It consists of Sirius XM (satellite radio), which mostly generates revenue through subscriptions, and Pandora/off-platform, which produces revenue primarily via advertising. The Sirius XM segment accounted for 75% of the company's 2025 revenue.

The company has struggled to grow total revenue. Fourth-quarter revenue came in at $2.2 billion, flat from a year ago. Management forecasts Sirius XM's top line at $8.5 billion, in line with 2025's roughly $8.6 billion.

Sirius XM seemingly trades at an attractive valuation in comparison to the market. It has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 10 compared to 8 a year ago. Although the earnings multiple expanded from 8 a year ago, that's well below the S&P 500 index's P/E ratio of 29.

However, while the P/E ratio is a popular measure, Sirius XM's earnings are skewed by past impairment charges. Another useful metric is the price-to-sales (P/S) ratio. On that basis, the stock trades at a 0.9 ratio. That's a fraction of the S&P 500's 3.3 multiple.

Can the stock price reach the target?

The valuation seemingly makes it seem like a value stock. However, investors shouldn't get fooled. Based on the business's prospects, it doesn't seem likely that Sirius XM's share price will reach $30 in a year. Forecasting flat sales, the P/S multiple would need to increase from 0.9 to 1.3. That's a tall task for a company that's not growing sales. As a point of reference, over the last year through March 13, Sirius XM's share price gained a scant 0.7%.

It's more challenging to look at earnings, particularly given that management didn't provide 2026 guidance. Still, it's a useful exercise. Last year, Sirius XM earned $2.23 a diluted share under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Assuming earnings remain flat, a reasonable assumption given the lack of sales growth, the P/E multiple would need to expand from 10 to 13.

The numbers show that barring external events that you can't forecast, like Sirius XM becoming a meme stock, the stock reaching $30 over the next year is a big battle. The company will need to show substantial and sustained revenue increases that drive earnings growth.

Right now, that's difficult to see happening.

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Lawrence Rothman, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.