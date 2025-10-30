Sirius XM (SIRI) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2025, Sirius XM (SIRI) reported revenue of $2.16 billion, down 0.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.84, compared to -$0.84 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.15 billion, representing a surprise of +0.54%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.79.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Subscribers - Sirius XM - Self-pay subscribers : 31,235 compared to the 31,211 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 31,235 compared to the 31,211 average estimate based on three analysts. Subscribers - Net additions - Sirius XM - Self-pay subscribers : -40 versus the three-analyst average estimate of -64.

: -40 versus the three-analyst average estimate of -64. ARPU - Sirius XM : $15.19 versus $15.28 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $15.19 versus $15.28 estimated by three analysts on average. Average self-pay monthly churn - Sirius XM : 1.6% compared to the 1.6% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 1.6% compared to the 1.6% average estimate based on three analysts. Revenue- Pandora and Off-platform- Advertising revenue : $416 million versus $401.54 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.7% change.

: $416 million versus $401.54 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.7% change. Revenue- Pandora and Off-platform- Subscriber revenue : $132 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $131.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.2%.

: $132 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $131.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.2%. Revenue- Sirius XM- Subscriber revenue : $1.5 billion compared to the $1.5 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.9% year over year.

: $1.5 billion compared to the $1.5 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.9% year over year. Revenue- Sirius XM- Equipment revenue : $43 million versus $44.7 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.

: $43 million versus $44.7 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change. Revenue- Subscriber revenue : $1.63 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.63 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1%.

: $1.63 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.63 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1%. Revenue- Other revenue : $32 million versus $31.62 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3% change.

: $32 million versus $31.62 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3% change. Revenue- Equipment revenue : $43 million versus $43.7 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.

: $43 million versus $43.7 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change. Revenue- Advertising revenue: $455 million compared to the $444.4 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.1% year over year.

Here is how Sirius XM performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Sirius XM here>>>

Shares of Sirius XM have returned -7.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.