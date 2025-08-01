Sirius XM (SIRI) Q2 Revenue Rises 2%

Key Points Revenue rose to $2.14 billion in the second quarter of 2025, narrowly topping consensus, but GAAP earnings per share of $0.57 fell 25% short of analyst expectations.

Free cash flow increased 27% in the second quarter of 2025 from the prior year, supported by steep cost reductions, despite declines in adjusted EBITDA.

Podcasting revenue jumped nearly 50% year over year in Q2 2025, offsetting pressure from drops in traditional subscriber and advertising revenue.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI), the satellite radio and audio entertainment provider best known for its subscription-based channels and Pandora streaming platform, released its results for the second quarter of 2025 on July 31, 2025. The headline news: GAAP earnings per share came in at $0.57, missing consensus by $0.20. This shortfall was driven by a sharp drop in net income and rising legal and restructuring expenses. The quarter showed strong free cash flow and continued innovation in content, but overall profitability remained under pressure. Management described the period as a step forward operationally, reaffirming its full-year forecasts despite ongoing challenges in subscriber trends and segment margins.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $0.57 $0.77 $0.74 (22.97%) Revenue (GAAP) $2.14 billion $2.13 billion $2.18 billion (2.0%) Adjusted EBITDA $668 million $702 million (4.8%) Free Cash Flow $402 million $317 million 26.8% SiriusXM Revenue (GAAP) $1.61 billion $1.64 billion (1.6%) Pandora and Off-Platform Revenue (GAAP) $524 million $538 million (2.6%)

Business Model, Focus, and Key Drivers

Sirius XM delivers audio entertainment through satellite radio, streaming, and podcasts. The core of its business remains its subscription service, offered both directly to listeners and as packages embedded in new and used vehicles across the United States. The company's digital strategy includes the Pandora streaming platform and a rapidly growing podcast portfolio, designed to diversify content choices and capture a broad range of audiences.

Key to Sirius XM’s current strategy are five focus areas: shoring up its core subscription base, expanding digital infrastructure, integrating satellite and streaming for seamless in-car listening, broadening exclusive content such as sports and talk shows, and partnering with automakers. These priorities aim to offset the natural attrition seen in legacy satellite subscribers and drive new growth via digital adoption and product innovation.

Quarter in Review: Highlights and Developments

During the second quarter of 2025, Sirius XM’s GAAP revenue edged just above expectations, but profits fell short. This miss resulted from a steep 42.1% drop in GAAP net income compared to the prior-year period, itself caused by margin compression, higher legal costs, and $107 million in impairment, restructuring, and other costs. While total revenue was down 2%, Disciplined cost management allowed free cash flow (non-GAAP) to rise by 27%. The company delivered $137 million in capital returns to shareholders through dividends and repurchases.

Subscription dynamics showed stabilization but ongoing softness. The SiriusXM segment, which delivers satellite radio service, saw revenue decline 2% to $1.6 billion. Self-pay subscriber losses were 68,000 in the second quarter of 2025, an improvement over the 100,000 loss in the same period last year, and churn remained steady at 1.5%. The promotional trial funnel improved slightly, reaching 7.6 million trials in process at quarter-end. Average revenue per user was $15.22, roughly flat compared to the prior-year period, with higher promotional activity balancing out price increases on certain plans. Gross margin for this segment was 60%.

The Pandora and Off-Platform segment, which encompasses streaming and digital listening outside of satellite radio, reported a 3% decline in revenue. Pandora and Off-Platform subscriber revenue fell 6%, while advertising revenue slipped 2%, both tracking declines in monthly active users. The segment's gross profit dropped 14%, with the gross margin was 29%. On the subscriber front, Pandora recorded a 4% decrease among self-pay users compared to the same period last year and a 5% dip in monthly active users. However, the group partially offset these slides with a nearly 50% jump in podcasting revenue compared to the same period last year, a high point that signals the growing influence of exclusive and original podcasts in the revenue mix.

Technology and content investments stood out as a major theme. Ongoing infrastructure upgrades, including artificial intelligence–powered ad tech and expanded connected car offerings via the 360L platform (an in-vehicle hybrid of satellite and streaming entertainment), featured prominently. New content agreements were struck with high-profile personalities. Operational efficiency programs saw sales and marketing expenses fall by 20% and Product and technology costs fell by 20% to $48 million. However, general and administrative expenses rose 23%, with leadership citing higher legal costs and fewer insurance recoveries compared to the prior period. Restructuring charges, at $107 million, represented a significant one-time financial headwind (GAAP) and a core reason for net income compression.

Dividends are an ongoing feature of Sirius XM’s capital plan. The quarterly dividend was $0.27 per share. The company continued repurchasing shares, with $45 million spent on buybacks.

Outlook and What to Watch Ahead

Leadership reaffirmed its financial outlook for fiscal 2025. The company continues to expect total revenue of approximately $8.5 billion for the full year, adjusted EBITDA of roughly $2.6 billion, and free cash flow of about $1.15 billion for the full year. These projections highlight confidence in continued cost control and strategic capital allocation. Management stated that, despite uncertainty tied to the automotive sector and macroeconomic factors, it expects the core business to remain resilient. No changes to previously communicated guidance were made in the current release.

Looking ahead, investors should track several key trends. Podcasting revenue grew nearly 50% year-over-year, partially offsetting declines in legacy services. Additionally, keep an eye on subscriber acquisition costs, which rose due to continued investment in subscriber acquisition channels and contractual changes with select automakers. The company’s responses to ongoing legal and restructuring expenses, which weighed on profits this quarter, will also be an important signal for future margin stability.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

