Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Q1 Sales Decline

May 01, 2025 — 07:39 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) revealed earnings for first quarter of $204 million

The company's earnings came in at $204 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $199 million, or $0.63 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.3% to $2.068 billion from $2.162 billion last year.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $204 Mln. vs. $199 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.59 vs. $0.63 last year. -Revenue: $2.068 Bln vs. $2.162 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $8.5 Bln

