Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Q1 Sales Decline

(RTTNews) - Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) revealed earnings for first quarter of $204 million

The company's earnings came in at $204 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $199 million, or $0.63 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.3% to $2.068 billion from $2.162 billion last year.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $8.5 Bln

