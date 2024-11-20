Sirius Real Estate Invests in Employee Share Incentives

Sirius Real Estate (GB:SRE) has released an update.

Sirius Real Estate’s Employee Benefit Trust recently purchased 2.5 million ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange to support its share incentive schemes. The transactions occurred on November 18 and 19, 2024, with varying prices, reflecting the trust’s strategic move to bolster employee incentives. This acquisition highlights Sirius Real Estate’s commitment to rewarding its workforce while potentially impacting its market position.

