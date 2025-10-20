Markets

Sirius To Acquire Business Park In Feldkirchen

October 20, 2025 — 02:39 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Sirius Real Estate (SRE.L) has notarised the acquisition of a business park in Feldkirchen, Germany, for 43.7 million euros. Feldkirchen business park currently generates 3.4 million euros of annualised rent roll per annum and is 94% occupied with a 7.8 year weighted average unexpired lease term. The asset is anchored by Excelitas.

Andrew Coombs, CEO of Sirius Real Estate, said: "In our first half trading update earlier this month we noted that we expected our acquisition programme to be more weighted towards Germany in the last six months of our financial year and this transaction underscores that sentiment."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.