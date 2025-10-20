Sirius To Acquire Business Park In Feldkirchen

(RTTNews) - Sirius Real Estate (SRE.L) has notarised the acquisition of a business park in Feldkirchen, Germany, for 43.7 million euros. Feldkirchen business park currently generates 3.4 million euros of annualised rent roll per annum and is 94% occupied with a 7.8 year weighted average unexpired lease term. The asset is anchored by Excelitas.

Andrew Coombs, CEO of Sirius Real Estate, said: "In our first half trading update earlier this month we noted that we expected our acquisition programme to be more weighted towards Germany in the last six months of our financial year and this transaction underscores that sentiment."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.