Sipchem and LyondellBasell Collaborate on Feasibility Study for World-Scale Petrochemical Complex in Saudi Arabia

Sipchem and LyondellBasell commence a feasibility study for a mixed feed cracker complex in Saudi Arabia, enhancing sustainability and job creation.

Quiver AI Summary

Sipchem and LyondellBasell have received a feedstock allocation from Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Energy to conduct a joint feasibility study for a large-scale mixed feed cracker complex, with ownership split 60% Sipchem to 40% LyondellBasell. This project aims to manufacture petrochemical products for both local and international markets, potentially creating thousands of jobs. The partnership will leverage advanced technologies to enhance sustainability and explore carbon management solutions, aligning with both companies' and the Kingdom's net-zero goals. Sipchem's CEO highlighted the collaboration as a significant milestone for sustainable growth in the petrochemical sector, while LyondellBasell's CEO expressed commitment to expanding their role in Saudi Arabia's economy.

Potential Positives

Sipchem and LyondellBasell have received a significant feedstock allocation from the Saudi Ministry of Energy, facilitating a joint feasibility study for a world-scale mixed feed cracker complex.

The project is expected to create several thousand local job opportunities and manufacture petrochemical products for both domestic and global markets.

The partnership emphasizes sustainability, with a focus on carbon management solutions and advanced low-emission technologies, aligning with the Kingdom's net zero ambitions.

By leveraging LyondellBasell's advanced technologies, the collaboration can potentially enhance product quality and innovation in the petrochemical sector.

Potential Negatives

The press release includes a cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements, indicating uncertainty around the project’s feasibility and the possibility of not achieving projected outcomes.

The mention of reliance on a joint feasibility study suggests potential delays or complications that could arise before the project moves forward.

The press release does not provide specific information regarding financial investments or commitments, which could raise concerns about the project's financial viability.

FAQ

What is the partnership between Sipchem and LyondellBasell about?

Sipchem and LyondellBasell are collaborating on a feasibility study for a world-scale mixed feed cracker complex in Saudi Arabia.

What is the ownership structure of the project?

The project will have a 60% ownership by Sipchem and 40% by LyondellBasell.

How will this project impact local employment?

Construction is expected to create several thousand local job opportunities in Saudi Arabia.

What technologies will be utilized in this partnership?

The collaboration will leverage LYB’s technologies for producing differentiated grades of polyethylene and polypropylene.

How does this project align with sustainability goals?

The project will explore carbon management solutions and low emission technologies to support net zero ambitions.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



AL KHOBAR, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and HOUSTON, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sipchem and LyondellBasell (LYB) have been awarded a feedstock allocation from the Ministry of Energy of Saudi Arabia supporting a joint feasibility study for a world-scale mixed feed cracker complex combined with a diversified derivative portfolio. Sipchem and LYB will assess the viability and optimal structure for the project, which will be advanced on a 60% (Sipchem) | 40% (LYB) ownership basis. The allocation lays the foundation for both parties to define the technical, financial and commercial configuration for the project. Construction of the joint project would result in the manufacturing of petrochemical products and derivatives to serve customers both within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and global export markets while creating several thousand local job opportunities.





With cost-advantaged feedstocks, world-scale assets, leading technologies, and proximity to key international markets, the joint project has the potential to create lasting value. The project will benefit from LYB’s technologies to produce differentiated grades of polyethylene and polypropylene, including the



Catalloy



product line of elastomeric polyolefins.





Sipchem and LYB will jointly explore carbon management solutions including the use of low emission technologies, in support of the parties’ and the Kingdom’s net zero ambitions.





“Our partnership with LyondellBasell marks an important milestone in our pursuit of ambitious goals for sustainable growth and the strengthening of our position within the petrochemical market locally and globally,” said Abdullah Al-Saadoon, Sipchem chief executive officer. “Through this collaboration, we will leverage the latest cutting-edge, energy-efficient technologies, significantly contributing to our environmental objectives and enhancing the sustainability of our operations. We extend our gratitude to the Ministry of Energy for its unwavering support of the petrochemical industry, which has been instrumental in enabling us to achieve our shared goals. We are enthusiastic about advancing this project and are committed to delivering high-quality products that will drive the development of the industrial sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”





“This feedstock allocation is a vital step in our collaboration with Sipchem,” said Peter Vanacker, LyondellBasell chief executive officer. “As we move forward with our joint study, with a long-term partnership in mind, we further strengthen our commitment to Saudi Arabia. Thank you to the Ministry of Energy for their support and collaboration as we build on our successful partnership. We look forward to being a larger part of the Kingdom's thriving economy, which continues to grow and provide numerous opportunities for development and innovation.”







About LyondellBasell







We are LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) ― a leader in the global chemical industry creating solutions for everyday sustainable living. Through advanced technology and focused investments, we are enabling a circular and low carbon economy. Across all we do, we aim to unlock value for our customers, investors and society. As one of the world's largest producers of polymers and a leader in polyolefin technologies, we develop, manufacture and market high-quality and innovative products for applications ranging from sustainable transportation and food safety to clean water and quality healthcare. For more information, please visit



www.lyondellbasell.com



or follow @LyondellBasell on LinkedIn.







About Sipchem







Sipchem, officially known as Sahara International Petrochemical Company (TASI: SIPCHEM) ― a Saudi-based leading innovator in the petrochemical sector, founded in 1999. The company provides high-quality chemical and polymer products that serve diverse industries, including construction, automotive, electronics, and packaging. With a strong focus on sustainability, Sipchem integrates energy efficiency, waste reduction, and advanced technologies into its operations to support a circular economy and minimize its environmental impact. Through continuous investment in research and development, Sipchem delivers innovative solutions that address evolving global needs and contribute to long-term growth. For more information, please visit www.Sipchem.com or follow @SipchemGlobal on LinkedIn.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements







The statements in this release relating to matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially based on factors including, but not limited to, our ability to meet the requirements of the allocation award; the results of the feasibility study described in this release; future investment decisions and the successful development, construction and operation of the proposed facilities described in this release; our ability to implement our strategy and successfully align our asset base with that strategy; and general economic conditions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and globally. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, which can be found at



www.LyondellBasell.com



on the Investor Relations page and on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at



www.sec.gov



. There is no assurance that any of the actions, events or results of the forward-looking statements will occur, or if any of them do, what impact they will have on our results of operations or financial condition. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made and are based on the estimates and opinions of management of LyondellBasell at the time the statements are made. LyondellBasell does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change, except as required by law.







NEWS INQUIRIES:









Phone:



+1-713-309-4791





Email:



nick.facchin@lyondellbasell.com







Or







Phone:



+966 13 801 9385





Email:



dokelly@sipchem.com





