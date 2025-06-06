Sionna Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data on Novel CFTR Modulators at the 48th European Cystic Fibrosis Conference

Sionna Therapeutics presents preclinical data at the ECFS conference, showing promising results for cystic fibrosis treatments.

Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. has announced the presentation of promising preclinical data at the 48th European Cystic Fibrosis Conference in Milan, showing that its nucleotide-binding domain 1 (NBD1) stabilizers, when combined with proprietary CFTR modulators, can fully correct CFTR function in cystic fibrosis models. The research indicates that these combinations, including two first-in-class NBD1 stabilizers, SION-719 and SION-451, alongside modulators SION-2222 and SION-109, have the potential to significantly improve clinical outcomes for cystic fibrosis patients. Sionna plans to advance these compounds into clinical trials, with a Phase 2a trial for SION-719 set to begin in late 2025, aiming to provide new treatment options for individuals with the F508del-CFTR mutation. The company's efforts are based on over 15 years of research into the underlying mechanisms of CFTR dysfunction.

Presentation of preclinical data at a prestigious conference highlights Sionna's innovative approach to cystic fibrosis treatment, potentially increasing visibility and credibility in the biopharmaceutical sector.

Successful demonstration of full CFTR correction in CF models using novel NBD1 stabilizers combined with proprietary modulators suggests significant advancements in therapeutic potential.

Initiation of Phase 2a and Phase 1 clinical trials for SION-719 and SION-451 indicates progression in the development pipeline, potentially leading to future market opportunities and revenue growth.

The company relies heavily on unproven preclinical data to justify the advancement of its drug candidates into clinical trials, which may raise concerns about the robustness of their scientific evidence.

Significant emphasis on future trials and research could create skepticism among investors about the readiness of current products and the timeline for potential revenue generation.

The presence of numerous forward-looking statements accompanied by extensive disclaimers may lead to uncertainty regarding the company's actual future performance and prospects.

What is the focus of Sionna Therapeutics?

Sionna Therapeutics is dedicated to developing novel medicines that normalize CFTR protein function for cystic fibrosis treatment.

What advancements were presented at the European Cystic Fibrosis Conference?

Sionna presented preclinical data showing NBD1 stabilizers enable full CFTR correction in cystic fibrosis models.

What are Sionna's key product candidates?

The key candidates are NBD1 stabilizers SION-719 and SION-451, along with modulators SION-2222 and SION-109.

When will Sionna's clinical trials begin?

Phase 2a and Phase 1 clinical trials for SION-719 and SION-451 are expected to start in the second half of 2025.

How can investors monitor Sionna Therapeutics updates?

Investors can monitor updates via Sionna's Investor Relations website, press releases, SEC filings, and public presentations.

$SION Insider Trading Activity

$SION insiders have traded $SION stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SION stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. RA has made 2 purchases buying 1,125,000 shares for an estimated $20,250,000 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GP A, LLC TPG purchased 1,125,000 shares for an estimated $20,250,000

ADVISORS LLC ORBIMED purchased 550,000 shares for an estimated $9,900,000

PETER A. THOMPSON purchased 550,000 shares for an estimated $9,900,000

BRUCE BOOTH purchased 60,000 shares for an estimated $1,080,000

VENTURE FUND XI, L.P. ATLAS purchased 60,000 shares for an estimated $1,080,000

WALTHAM, Mass., June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SION), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to revolutionize the current treatment paradigm for cystic fibrosis (CF) by developing novel medicines that normalize the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) protein, today announced the presentation of preclinical data that demonstrate that the company’s nucleotide-binding domain 1 (NBD1) stabilizers, in dual combinations with proprietary complementary modulators, enable full CFTR correction in CF models. The data are featured in an oral presentation and poster session at the European Cystic Fibrosis Society (ECFS) 48



th



European Cystic Fibrosis Conference being held in Milan, Italy.





“NBD1 instability and defective CFTR domain-domain assembly are the central drivers of CFTR dysfunction that results from the most prevalent CF-causing mutation, F508del-CFTR,” said Greg Hurlbut, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Senior Vice President, Discovery Research of Sionna. “Leveraging over 15 years of research, we’ve had unique success developing novel NBD1 stabilizers that target the NBD1 region of the CFTR protein, a mechanism previously deemed undruggable. We are also developing a portfolio of complementary CFTR modulators designed to work synergistically with our NBD1 stabilizers to address domain-domain assembly defects. Preclinical data suggest these compounds, when used in combination, have the potential to dramatically improve clinical outcomes and quality of life for people with CF.”





Sionna has completed Phase 1 clinical trials evaluating two potent first-in-class small molecule NBD1 stabilizers, SION-719 and SION-451. The company is also developing modulators with mechanisms of action that are complementary to NBD1, including SION-2222 (galicaftor), a transmembrane domain 1 (TMD1)-directed CFTR corrector, and SION-109, an intracellular loop 4 (ICL4)-directed CFTR corrector.





At the ECFS conference, Sionna is presenting results from functional and biochemical preclinical studies that assessed dual combinations of NBD1 stabilizers SION-719 and SION-451 with SION-2222 and with SION-109. Key findings from Dr. Hurlbut and team include:







Both SION-719 and SION-451 display high-affinity 1:1 NBD1 binding and can increase the stability of isolated ΔF508-NBD1 by 16ᵒC, to levels higher than those observed with wild-type NBD1.



SION-719 and SION-451 correct F508del-CFTR maturation to wild-type levels when either is combined with SION-2222 or SION-109 in CF-patient derived cells.



SION-719 and SION-451 correct ΔF508-CFTR function to wild-type levels when either is combined with SION-2222 or SION-109 in cystic fibrosis human bronchial epithelial (CFHBE) assays at their highest effective doses (E



max



).



In the CFHBE model, SION-719 and SION-451 dual combinations also show potential for clinically meaningful improvement including to wild-type levels at concentrations below E



max



.







Earlier this week, Sionna announced its plans to advance SION-719 and SION-451 to the next stage of clinical development. The company plans to evaluate SION-719 in a Phase 2a proof-of-concept (POC) trial in CF patients as an add-on to standard of care (SOC), and SION-451 in a Phase 1 healthy volunteer trial evaluating SION-451 in two dual combinations with SION-2222 and with SION-109. Both trials are expected to initiate in the second half of 2025, with data anticipated in mid-2026.







About Sionna Therapeutics







Sionna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to revolutionize the current treatment paradigm for cystic fibrosis (CF) by developing novel medicines that normalize the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) protein. Sionna’s goal is to deliver differentiated medicines for people living with CF that can restore their CFTR function to as close to normal as possible by directly stabilizing CFTR’s nucleotide-binding domain 1 (NBD1), which Sionna believes is central to potentially unlocking dramatic improvements in clinical outcomes and quality of life for people with CF. Leveraging more than a decade of the co-founders’ research on NBD1, Sionna is advancing a pipeline of small molecules engineered to correct the defects caused by the F508del genetic mutation, which resides in NBD1. Sionna is also developing a portfolio of complementary CFTR modulators that are designed to work synergistically with its NBD1 stabilizers to improve CFTR function. For information about Sionna, visit www.sionnatx.com.





Sionna intends to use its Investor Relations website as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor Sionna’s Investor Relations website, in addition to following Sionna’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations, and webcasts.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, implied and express statements about Sionna’s beliefs and expectations regarding: its goal of transforming the treatment paradigm for CF and providing clinically meaningful benefit to CF patients; the initiation, timing, progress and results of Sionna’s research and development programs, preclinical studies and clinical trials and studies, including the timing of the planned initiation of a Phase 2a proof-of-concept trial and Phase 1 healthy volunteer combination trial and the timing of topline data from these trials; the ability of clinical trials to demonstrate safety and efficacy of Sionna’s product candidates; the ability of Sionna’s preclinical studies to predict later clinical trial results; and financial projections and expectations regarding the time period in which Sionna’s capital resources will be sufficient to fund its anticipated operations, including cash runway, use of capital, expenses and other financial results. In some cases, the forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties inherent in the development of product candidates, including uncertainties concerning the initiation, timing, progress, and results of Sionna’s planned and future clinical trials and studies; the company’s ability to replicate positive results from earlier preclinical studies or clinical trials in current or future clinical trials; Sionna’s ability to demonstrate that its NBD1 stabilizers, complementary CFTR modulators, and any potential future product candidates are safe and effective for their proposed indications; regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries; and general economic, industry and market conditions. These risks and uncertainties are described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Sionna’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q as well as any subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Sionna’s views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Sionna explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.







Media Contact







Adam Daley





CG Life





212.253.8881







adaley@cglife.com









Investor Contact







Juliet Labadorf







ir@sionnatx.com





