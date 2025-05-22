Sionna Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data on CFTR Modulators at European Cystic Fibrosis Conference

Sionna Therapeutics presents preclinical data on CFTR modulators at the ECFS conference in Milan.

Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. announced that preclinical data on its novel cystic fibrosis (CF) treatment candidates, SION-451 and SION-719, will be presented at the European Cystic Fibrosis Society’s conference in Milan from June 4-7, 2025. The presentation will explore how these NBD1 stabilizers can synergize with CFTR modulators like galicaftor and SION-109 to effectively correct the CFTR protein's function in individuals with the ΔF508 mutation. The presentation is scheduled for June 6, 2025, and will emphasize Sionna's mission to develop innovative therapies that significantly improve clinical outcomes for people with CF. More details about the findings will be available on Sionna's website following the event.

WALTHAM, Mass., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SION), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to revolutionize the current treatment paradigm for cystic fibrosis (CF) by developing novel medicines that normalize the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) protein, today announced that preclinical data assessing combinations of Sionna’s nucleotide-binding domain 1 (NBD1) stabilizers, SION-451 and SION-719, with complementary Sionna CFTR modulators, galicaftor (SION-2222) and SION-109, will be featured in an oral presentation at the European Cystic Fibrosis Society’s (ECFS) 48



th



European Cystic Fibrosis Conference, being held June 4-7, 2025 in Milan, Italy.





Details of the oral presentation are as follows:







Abstract Title:



Stabilizers of CFTR NBD1 synergize with galicaftor (SION-2222) or SION-109 to enable full correction of ΔF508-CFTR







Abstract Number:



WS19.01







Presenting Author:



Gregory Hurlburt, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Senior Vice President, Discovery Research, Sionna







Session Title:



WS19 - Upstream/downstream: new therapies for people with cystic fibrosis







Date and Time:



Friday, June 6, 2025, 5:00-5:15 p.m. CET/11:00 -11:15 a.m. ET





The presentation will be made available the day of the event under the “Scientific Presentations” section within the Science page of Sionna’s website at



https://www.sionnatx.com/our-science/



.







About Sionna Therapeutics







Sionna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to revolutionize the current treatment paradigm for CF by developing novel medicines that normalize the function of the CFTR protein. Sionna’s goal is to deliver differentiated medicines for people living with CF that can restore their CFTR function to as close to normal as possible by directly stabilizing CFTR’s nucleotide-binding domain 1 (NBD1), which Sionna believes is central to potentially unlocking dramatic improvements in clinical outcomes and quality of life for people with CF. Leveraging more than a decade of the co-founders’ research on NBD1, Sionna is advancing a pipeline of small molecules engineered to correct the defects caused by the F508del genetic mutation, which resides in NBD1. Sionna is also developing a portfolio of complementary CFTR modulators that are designed to work synergistically with its NBD1 stabilizers to improve CFTR function. For more information about Sionna, visit www.sionnatx.com.





Sionna intends to use its Investor Relations website as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Company’s Investor Relations website, in addition to following the Company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations, and webcasts.







