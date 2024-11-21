Sintx Technologies signs Joint Development Agreement with NED Medical

Sintx Technologies (SINT) announces the signing of a Joint Development Agreement with NED Medical, an innovative developer of oncology embolization therapy technologies. This collaboration aims to accelerate the development of advanced ceramic-based microspheres, a groundbreaking advancement in radiotherapeutic applications. The partnership will see SINTX leverage its expertise in ceramic manufacturing to support NED medical’s pre-clinical testing needs and perform the necessary process validation and verification activities to transition the microsphere process from the R&D scale to pilot production. “Our successful manufacturing feasibility collaboration with NED Medical demonstrated that SINTX could manufacture novel ceramic-based microspheres containing the Yttrium-90 radioisotope that met NED Medical’s preliminary specifications for a transarterial radioembolization device for treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma. Further, these engineered microspheres contain porosity, allowing their future adaptation for targeted chemotherapy and combination therapies,” said Dr. Ryan Bock, CTO of SINTX Technologies. During this JDA, SINTX and NED Medical will collaborate closely, optimizing microsphere production, finalizing characterization and safety assessments, and producing microspheres needed to obtain pre-clinical data to be used as part of a device clearance submission.

