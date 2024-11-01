News & Insights

Sintx Technologies Secures CEO Agreement Amid Potential Changes

November 01, 2024 — 04:58 pm EDT

Sintx Technologies ( (SINT) ) has shared an announcement.

SINTX Technologies has extended CEO Eric K. Olson’s employment agreement to 12 months with automatic renewals, and established a Change of Control Agreement. This agreement ensures full vesting of stock options and a lump sum payment if a change in control leads to employment termination without cause or for good reason within a year. The deal offers financial security for Olson in the event of significant corporate changes, making it a pivotal move for those monitoring executive compensation in financial markets.

