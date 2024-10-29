Sinotrans Reveals Board Composition and Committees

Sinotrans (HK:0598) has released an update.

Sinotrans Limited has announced its board of directors and the composition of its various committees, including the Audit, Remuneration, Nomination, and Strategy and Sustainable Development Committees. The board includes a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent directors, reflecting a diverse leadership structure aimed at enhancing governance and strategic oversight.

For further insights into HK:0598 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.