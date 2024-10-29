News & Insights

Sinotrans Reveals Board Composition and Committees

October 29, 2024 — 07:11 am EDT

Sinotrans (HK:0598) has released an update.

Sinotrans Limited has announced its board of directors and the composition of its various committees, including the Audit, Remuneration, Nomination, and Strategy and Sustainable Development Committees. The board includes a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent directors, reflecting a diverse leadership structure aimed at enhancing governance and strategic oversight.

