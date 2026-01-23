Markets

Sinopec 2025 Crude Oil Production Rises

January 23, 2026 — 05:23 am EST

(RTTNews) - China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SNP, 0386.HK, 600028.SS) or Sinopec Corp., reported 2025 Crude Oil Production of 39.70 million tonnes compared to 39.62 million tonnes, prior year, an increase of 0.20%. Natural Gas Production was 41.253 bcm compared to 39.660 bcm, up 4.02%.

The company advised its investors to pay attention to the fact that the production data for 2025 are based on the current statistical survey, which are not audited. The company will release its audited production data in its annual report.

