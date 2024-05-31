News & Insights

Sino ICT Secures RMB 45M Factoring Financing

May 31, 2024

Sino ICT Holdings Limited (HK:0365) has released an update.

Sino ICT Holdings Limited has disclosed a non-revolving factoring agreement through its subsidiary, Suneast Intelligent Shenzhen, with Sino IC Commercial Factoring, securing RMB 45,000,000 in financing against accounts receivable for 36 months, signed on May 31, 2024. This transaction, backed by joint guarantees, is classified as discloseable under the Listing Rules due to its percentage ratios, mandating reporting and announcement obligations.

