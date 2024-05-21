News & Insights

Singular Health Group Eyes ASX Listing Boost

May 21, 2024 — 05:07 am EDT

Singular Health Group Ltd (AU:SHG) has released an update.

Singular Health Group Ltd has announced an application for the quotation of 250,000 ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX under the code SHG, with an issue date of May 21, 2024. The application signifies the company’s compliance with the ASX Listing Rules, indicating a potential new opportunity for investors.

