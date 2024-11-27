Singular Health Group Completes Major Capital Raise

Singular Health Group Ltd (AU:SHG) has released an update.
Singular Health Group Ltd has successfully completed a significant capital raise, issuing over 35 million shares at $0.09 each to collect $3.2 million, with an additional $500,000 investment expected in early 2025 from Provider Network Solutions. The company also granted 9 million options to Wallabi Group for their role as Lead Manager. This financial boost supports Singular Health’s mission to enhance medical imaging technology and expand its market presence.
