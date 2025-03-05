Singtel Partners with Verizon Business to Expand Global IoT Connectivity Solutions

Singtel partners with Verizon for global IoT services, enhancing connectivity with Skylo’s satellite support across 200 territories.

Verizon Business has announced the addition of two new partners, Singtel and Skylo, to enhance its global IoT connectivity services through its Global IoT Orchestration offering. This collaboration allows Verizon Business IoT customers to access wireless services in up to 200 territories worldwide, integrating satellite connectivity from Skylo and enabling seamless activation of international devices via partner MNO networks, including Singtel's in the Asia Pacific region. The services are managed through Verizon’s ThingSpace IoT management platform, providing customers with a centralized interface for operational management. The partnership aims to enhance IoT capabilities, ensuring coverage even in areas lacking terrestrial connectivity, and is expected to expand globally in the future.

Singtel's partnership enhances Verizon's Global IoT Orchestration service by providing international IoT connectivity, expanding Verizon's reach in the Asia Pacific region.

Verizon's customers can now manage IoT services in up to 200 territories worldwide through a single platform, simplifying cross-border operations.

The integration of satellite IoT through Skylo improves coverage in areas lacking terrestrial connectivity, enhancing service reliability for Verizon's customers.

Collaboration with established partners like Singtel and Skylo strengthens Verizon's position as a leader in the IoT space, fostering opportunities for innovation and development.

There is no mention of specific competitive advantages that Verizon Business will gain through this partnership, which could indicate a lack of differentiation in the crowded IoT market.



The press release lacks concrete details on how this new partnership will directly benefit existing customers, raising questions about the value added to their services.



The announcement may be perceived as a response to stiff competition in the IoT space rather than a proactive initiative, which could affect investor confidence.

What is the Global IoT Orchestration service by Verizon?

The Global IoT Orchestration service allows customers to activate devices internationally using partner MNO networks and services.

How does Verizon Business manage IoT connectivity?

Verizon Business manages IoT connectivity through the ThingSpace IoT management platform, allowing central management of services across territories.

What benefits does Singtel offer as a partner?

Singtel provides multi-domestic network offerings, enabling seamless management of IoT applications and data across the Asia Pacific region.

How is Skylo involved in Verizon’s IoT services?

Skylo powers satellite-IoT connectivity, enhancing Verizon’s coverage in areas where cellular service is limited.

In how many territories can Verizon IoT customers access services?

Verizon IoT customers can access wireless services in up to 200 territories worldwide.

$VZ Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $VZ stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VZ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/15.

on 01/15. REPRESENTATIVE EMILY RANDALL sold up to $15,000 on 01/06.

on 01/06. SENATOR SHELDON WHITEHOUSE has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 10/29.

$VZ Insider Trading Activity

$VZ insiders have traded $VZ stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KYLE MALADY (EVP and Group CEO-VZ Business) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 65,675 shares for an estimated $2,654,457 .

. VANDANA VENKATESH (EVP-PubPol&ChiefLegalOfficer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $437,938.

$VZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,241 institutional investors add shares of $VZ stock to their portfolio, and 1,633 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Singtel joins Bell Canada and Telenor IoT as Mobile Network Operator (MNO) partners providing international IoT connectivity through Verizon's Global IoT Orchestration offering, which is now commercially available.





Skylo is powering satellite-IoT connectivity and services for network assurance in areas where terrestrial connectivity is challenged.







is powering satellite-IoT connectivity and services for network assurance in areas where terrestrial connectivity is challenged.





is powering satellite-IoT connectivity and services for network assurance in areas where terrestrial connectivity is challenged.





Verizon Business IoT customers can now access wireless services in up to 200 territories around the world, conveniently managed through Verizon Business' ThingSpace IoT management platform.







Verizon Business has added IoT connectivity services from two new partners -- Singapore-based operator Singtel and satellite service provider Skylo -- to its suite of global IoT offerings. Verizon Business IoT customers can now access wireless services in up to 200 territories worldwide using complementary satellite, roaming, and native eSIM services from Verizon and its partners, all conveniently managed through the Verizon ThingSpace IoT management portal.





Singapore-based communications technology group Singtel is the latest to partner with Verizon Business for its Global IoT Orchestration service, which allows Verizon Business customers to activate devices internationally using partner-MNO networks and services. Singtel will be a key partner supporting customers with the deployment of IoT connectivity in the Asia Pacific region. Global IoT Orchestration is now commercially available, offering international connectivity services from Singtel and previously announced collaborators Bell Canada and Telenor IoT.





previously announced





collaborators Bell Canada and Telenor IoT.









In the United States, Verizon will be positioned to offer IoT connectivity from satellite service provider Skylo, extending domestic network coverage to areas where cellular connectivity may be challenged. Coverage availability is expected to expand internationally in the future.









Global IoT Orchestration is integrated in the Verizon ThingSpace IoT management platform, through which IoT connectivity and services in all territories -- domestic and international -- can be managed centrally on a single pane of glass using a seamless API interface or web portal. With Global IoT Orchestration, Verizon customers can activate devices in international regions using eSIM profiles from Verizon's international carrier partners. In supported markets, customers can operate their devices just like a local network subscriber in that territory, with all the advantages of local connectivity.









Global IoT Orchestration is available to U.S.-based customers activating IoT devices internationally.





“Our IoT services and platforms are designed to meet our customers’ needs wherever they do business, which is all around the world. We’re thrilled to see Global IoT Orchestration in-market now and satellite-enhanced IoT coverage in the U.S. to be available nearterm, enabling worldwide connectivity for our customers from the best partners in the industry,” said Shamik Basu, Vice President, Strategic Connectivity, Verizon Business. “We’re proud to offer an IoT capability that’s expansive, mobile, and conveniently managed through Verizon ThingSpace.”









“Singtel is excited to support Verizon’s customers with our multi-domestic network offerings, so they can seamlessly manage their enterprise IoT applications and critical operational data, securely and in real time across the Asia Pacific region. Just as their customers can gain valuable insights from the diverse markets in this region, this partnership will pave the way for us to provide enhanced coverage for our customers in North America, facilitating increased customer reach, innovation and development in various industries across the world for all our stakeholders,” said Mr. Lee Kwang Yong, Vice President, Enterprise Products, Singtel Singapore.









“Skylo is honored to deepen our commercial relationship with Verizon for Industrial and Enterprise IoT Solutions. The Verizon ThingSpace platform is world renowned for managing and orchestrating IoT devices, and Skylo NTN allows customers to ensure that they and their devices are always connected and never lose coverage,” said Tarun Gupta, Chief Product Officer and co-founder of Skylo.









Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $134.8 billion in 2024.





verizon.com





or find a retail location at





verizon.com/stores.









VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at



verizon.com/news



. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit



www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/



.







Media contact:







Matt Conte







matt.conte@verizon.com







(917) 848-3040



