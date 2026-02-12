Markets
Singtel Group Q3 Net Profit Climbs, EBITDA Edges Down

February 12, 2026 — 12:03 am EST

(RTTNews) - Singapore Telecommunications Ltd., or Singtel Group (Z74.SI, SGAPY, Z77.SI) reported Thursday higher profit in its third quarter, while EBITDA edged down amid slightly higher revenues.

In the third quarter, net profit climbed 43.5 percent to S$1.89 billion from last year's S$1.32 billion.

The latest results were benefited by a higher exceptional gain of S$1.15 billion, primarily from the sale of a partial stake in Airtel.

Underlying net profit was S$744 million, compared to last year's S$680 million. Excluding contributions from Intouch, prior year's underlying net profit was S$651 million.

EBITDA, meanwhile, edged down 0.4 percent to S$939 million from S$943 million a year ago.

Operating revenue increased 0.9 percent to S$3.663 billion from S$3.629 billion last year.

In Singapore, the shares were trading at S$4.9900, up 0.20 percent.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
