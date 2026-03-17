The Single Best Way to Invest $500 in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Right Now

Key Points

The AI sector has been contributing most of the upward momentum to the broader market in recent years, and investors expect that to continue.

One of the best AI ETFs you can buy is the Roundhill Generative AI and Technology ETF.

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Despite the hiccups that some artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have had recently, investors remain highly interested in them. A recent survey by The Motley Fool found that 65% of investors who responded said they were bullish on AI stocks, and 57% believe AI will drive markets for the next five years.

Still, there is some caution out there. That same survey found that 29% of investors were concerned about AI stocks being overvalued or overhyped.

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With so many AI stocks to choose from, it can be overwhelming to try to find the right ones to invest in. That's why the best way to invest in the trend may be through an AI-focused exchange-traded fund (ETF).

Such ETFs have several benefits, particularly for investors who don't have a clear conviction regarding which AI stocks they believe are the best, or who lack a deep understanding of which companies are truly AI-driven. AI ETFs invest in a broad basket of AI stocks that are either hand-picked by portfolio managers or that collectively track a specific index. That gives investors exposure to the sector, but in a way that limits their risk of losses tied to the performance of any specific company.

Roundhill Generative AI and Technology ETF

There are several dozen ETFs that are classified as AI ETFs, but some of them feature AI stocks among a collection of broader tech names. One of the best pure-play AI ETFs is the Roundhill Generative AI and Technology ETF (NYSEMKT: CHAT).

It stands out for a few reasons. One, it is actively managed by Roundhill Investments, so the portfolio managers can make changes to the portfolio based on the emergence of new technologies, innovations, and AI companies.

While the focus of the ETF is on companies that develop generative AI technology and tools, its portfolio also includes companies involved in AI infrastructure, including hardware and semiconductors that foster generative AI workflows. In addition, it features companies that develop generative AI applications and software for businesses and consumers.

It encompasses pretty much the gamut of AI stocks, and it holds international AI stocks, too.

At last report, the ETF had 43 holdings. Its three largest positions are Alphabet, Nvidia, and MiniMax Group, a Chinese AI company that trades on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Strong performance that beats leading tech ETFs

The Roundhill Generative AI and Technology ETF has only been around since May 2023, so its track record is just shy of three years. But the ETF has been a strong performer, returning more than 8% year to date and 72% over the past 12 months. These returns easily beat the major indexes, as well as technology-focused ETFs like the Invesco QQQ, the Vanguard Information Technology ETF, the iShares US Technology ETF, and the State Street Technology Select SPDR ETF.

Investors should be aware that this is a highly concentrated ETF, so it will be subject to bouts of volatility. It should only make up a portion of a diversified portfolio. But if you are looking to invest in the best AI stocks, this is the fund to own.

It has a low entry price as well, trading at around $63 per share, so a $500 investment could buy you roughly eight shares.

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Dave Kovaleski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.