Singapore Bourse May Add To Its Winnings On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has moved higher in three straight sessions, collecting almost 60 points or 1.7 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 3,875-point plateau and it's likely to open to the upside again on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat, supported by the oil, finance and technology sectors. The European and U.S. markets saw modest upside and the Asian bourses are expected to follow suit. The STI finished modestly higher on Monday as gains from the financials and telecoms were offset by weakness from the industrials and properties. For the day, the index added 13.71 points or 0.36 percent to finish at 3,875.13 after trading between 3,872.98 and 3,921.30. Among the actives, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust gathered 0.51 percent, while CapitaLand Investment tanked 1.99 percent, City Developments dipped 0.40 percent, DBS Group jumped 1.57 percent, DFI Retail gained 0.85 percent, Genting Singapore rose 0.68 percent, Hongkong Land plummeted 3.67 percent, Keppel DC REIT sank 0.91 percent, Keppel Ltd fell 0.74 percent, Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust shed 0.83 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust lost 0.81 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation collected 0.35 percent, SATS stumbled 1.82 percent, Seatrium Limited slumped 0.93 percent, SembCorp Industries dropped 0.92 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering plunged 2.00 percent, SingTel advanced 0.91 percent, Thai Beverage retreated 0.97 percent, Venture Corporation rallied 1.91 percent, Wilmar International and Jardine Matheson both eased 0.30 percent, Yangzijiang Financial spiked 2.11 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding slid 0.66 percent and Comfort DelGro, Emperador, Mapletree Industrial Trust and UOL Group were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages opened higher on Monday and remained in the green throughout the trading day.

The Dow climbed 167.01 points or 0.38 percent to finish at 44,470.41, while the NASDAQ rallied 190.87 points or 0.98 percent to close at 19,714.27 and the S&P 500 gained 40.45 points or 0.67 percent to end at 6,066.44.

The rebound on Wall Street reflected bargain hunting, as traders picked up stocks at somewhat reduced levels following Friday's sharp pullback.

While Friday's slump partly reflected new tariff threats from President Donald Trump, traders largely shrugged off his latest threat to impose a 25 percent tariff on all steel and aluminum imports into the U.S.

Amid a light day on the U.S. economic front, traders were also looking ahead to the release of several key events in the coming days, especially consumer and producer inflation reports and congressional testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Oil prices climbed higher on Monday amid concerns about possible supply shortage due to the latest sanctions by U.S. on Iran's crude exports. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March settled higher by $1.32 or about 1.85% at $72.32 a barrel.

