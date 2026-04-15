Singapore Airlines March Passenger Traffic Up 14.7%

(RTTNews) - Singapore Airlines (C6L.SI) reported that, in March 2026, Group's passenger traffic rose 14.7% year-on-year, while passenger capacity rose 7.2%. The Group's passenger load factor was 90.6%, compared to 84.7%, up 5.9 percentage points.

Combined passenger carriage increased 14.9% year-on-year to 3.8 million passengers, setting a new monthly record for the Group. This brings the total passenger carriage for fiscal 2025/26 to 42.4 million, 7.7% higher than the previous record of 39.4 million in fiscal 2024/25.

As of end-March 2026, the Group's passenger network covered 134 destinations in 35 countries and territories.

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