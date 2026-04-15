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Singapore Airlines March Passenger Traffic Up 14.7%

April 15, 2026 — 06:26 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Singapore Airlines (C6L.SI) reported that, in March 2026, Group's passenger traffic rose 14.7% year-on-year, while passenger capacity rose 7.2%. The Group's passenger load factor was 90.6%, compared to 84.7%, up 5.9 percentage points.

Combined passenger carriage increased 14.9% year-on-year to 3.8 million passengers, setting a new monthly record for the Group. This brings the total passenger carriage for fiscal 2025/26 to 42.4 million, 7.7% higher than the previous record of 39.4 million in fiscal 2024/25.

As of end-March 2026, the Group's passenger network covered 134 destinations in 35 countries and territories.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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