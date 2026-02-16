Singapore Airlines January Passenger Traffic Fall

(RTTNews) - Singapore Airlines Ltd. (C6L.SI, SINGF, SINGY), on Monday, reported a decline in passenger traffic and load factor for January.

For the month of January 2026, Available seat-kilometres fell 0.8% year-on-year to 12.19 billion, while revenue passenger-kilometres declined 2.0% to 10.49 billion.

Passengers carried slipped 0.3% to 2.35 million.

Passenger load factor decreased 1.1 percentage points to 86.1%.

At the group passenger level, available seat-kilometres increased 2.1% to 15.89 billion and revenue passenger-kilometres rose 0.7% to 13.76 billion.

Passengers carried climbed 4.1% to 3.66 million, while passenger load factor fell 1.2 points to 86.6%.

Singapore Airlines closed trading 0.57% higher at S$7 on the Stock Exchange of Singapore.

